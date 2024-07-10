We Wanted To See Donald Trump Without His Famous Disaster Hairdo, So We Made It Happen

Donald Trump's hair has undergone many transformations over the years, not all of them good. The stylish 'do he sported back in the 1970s has since morphed into the gravity-defying signature coif we know today. When Trump isn't hiding his hair under one of his MAGA baseball caps, the former president favors an arrangement combining long side pieces, collar-length in the back, and a huge pouffy section floating above his forehead. No less an authority than Stormy Daniels revealed the strange truth behind Trump's famous hair: The controversial politician supposedly believes he'd be less powerful with shorter locks. Trump's hair color also changes shades frequently, from orange-y to strawberry blond to ash, platinum, or even a combination of all four.

Reportedly, this phenomenon stems from the former commander-in-chief's impatience; he simply can't wait long enough for his dye job to set properly before demanding a rinse-out. Morbidly curious, we at The List decided to ask one of our brilliant Static Media photo editors to do a virtual hair revamping for him. How would Trump look if he toned down the teasing and opted for a more dignified color? With a little Photoshop magic, they made it happen — and we have to say, we don't hate it! In fact, we're tempted to send the photo over to Mar-a-Lago in the hopes that the notoriously vain Trump might take inspiration from it. It would certainly be a change from his habit of cutting his own hair with huge shears, as former press secretary Stephanie Grisham claimed.

