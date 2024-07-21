Trump's Reaction To Biden Dropout Was Indeed On Our Bingo Card

The news that President Joe Biden is dropping out of the 2024 presidential race has many people surprised, but his opponent's reaction to the shakeup was all too predictable. "Crooked Joe Biden was not fit to run for President, and is certainly not fit to serve – And never was!" wrote former President Donald Trump on Truth Social less than an hour after Biden posted a statement about his decision on X, formerly known as Twitter, on July 21.

Advertisement

Trump went on to blast the president, reaffirming his stance that Biden stole the 2020 election and criticizing his leadership. "He only attained the position of President by lies, Fake News, and not leaving his Basement," claimed Trump. "All those around him, including his Doctor and the Media, knew that he wasn't capable of being President, and he wasn't – And now, look what he's done to our Country, with millions of people coming across our Border, totally unchecked and unvetted, many from prisons, mental institutions, and record numbers of terrorists. We will suffer greatly because of his presidency, but we will remedy the damage he has done very quickly. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

This sort of brash response is what we've come to expect from Trump over the years. Trump has a long history of dragging people on social media (which may be why even some of his close allies have turned on him), and Biden is a frequent target of the former president's vitriol. Trump's many nicknames for Biden include "Sleepy Joe" and "Crazy Joe." Earlier this month, a video surfaced on X of Trump falsely claiming that Biden had dropped out of the race and calling him "an old broken down pile of crap."

Advertisement