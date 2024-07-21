Trump's Reaction To Biden Dropout Was Indeed On Our Bingo Card
The news that President Joe Biden is dropping out of the 2024 presidential race has many people surprised, but his opponent's reaction to the shakeup was all too predictable. "Crooked Joe Biden was not fit to run for President, and is certainly not fit to serve – And never was!" wrote former President Donald Trump on Truth Social less than an hour after Biden posted a statement about his decision on X, formerly known as Twitter, on July 21.
Trump went on to blast the president, reaffirming his stance that Biden stole the 2020 election and criticizing his leadership. "He only attained the position of President by lies, Fake News, and not leaving his Basement," claimed Trump. "All those around him, including his Doctor and the Media, knew that he wasn't capable of being President, and he wasn't – And now, look what he's done to our Country, with millions of people coming across our Border, totally unchecked and unvetted, many from prisons, mental institutions, and record numbers of terrorists. We will suffer greatly because of his presidency, but we will remedy the damage he has done very quickly. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"
This sort of brash response is what we've come to expect from Trump over the years. Trump has a long history of dragging people on social media (which may be why even some of his close allies have turned on him), and Biden is a frequent target of the former president's vitriol. Trump's many nicknames for Biden include "Sleepy Joe" and "Crazy Joe." Earlier this month, a video surfaced on X of Trump falsely claiming that Biden had dropped out of the race and calling him "an old broken down pile of crap."
Joe Biden recently showed concern for Donald Trump
Although President Joe Biden's true feelings for Donald Trump are reportedly NSFW, he recently set aside their differences following the assassination attempt on Trump on July 13. Trump's latest rant against Biden is a sharp contrast to Biden's response after the shooting, which injured Trump's ear. Biden spoke to the public and expressed concern for his political opponent. "I have tried to get a hold of Donald," Biden said (via The New York Times). "He's with his doctors. Apparently he's doing well. I plan on talking to him shortly."
Biden has not given a reason for dropping out of the race yet but has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as his replacement. "It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President," reads his statement, in part. "And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the rest of my term." The Democratic Party is expected to announce its official nominee at next month's Democratic National Convention.