Will Zooey Deschanel And Jonathan Scott Elope? The Possibility Is Stronger Than You Might Think
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott have never been in favor of a big, grand wedding. The "Property Brothers" co-host asked Deschanel to marry him in Scotland in August 2023 after four years of dating. Though the celebrity couple couldn't be happier about the prospect of officially locking things down, it doesn't seem like they're rushing to the aisle. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight in March 2024, Deschanel and Scott confirmed they had started wedding planning but hadn't settled on any of the crucial details of the big day because they wanted to take their time and ensure everything was perfect.
Still, we can be certain of one thing; Jonathan will honor his Scottish roots in style with his one must-have for the wedding day: kilts. In Deschanel's July chat with Entertainment Tonight, she shared that they still didn't have a concrete idea of what their wedding would look like. However, it certainly seemed like things had sped up because the actor admitted that she had considered eloping, like almost every bride-to-be who was frustrated with wedding planning. In fact, Deschanel thought about it "every other day." While she made the statement in a light-hearted manner, the thought also appeared to have crossed Jonathan's mind.
In January 2020, the HGTV star jokingly told ET that his twin brother, Drew Scott's, secret wedding to Linda Phan made him want to elope someday, gushing, "Their wedding was the most beautiful, amazing, incredible thing ever. The bar has been raised so high. Maybe I'll just elope!" (via Bang Showbiz NZ).
Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel want their wedding to be a private affair
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott have shared a few wedding updates that are sure to disappoint HGTV fans including, during a June 2024 chat with Entertainment Tonight, when the "(500) Days of Summer" star revealed that they didn't want to televise it and only intended to have personal photographers capturing their nuptials. A month before that, Jonathan shared similar sentiments about the big day in an interview with People, asserting, "We know that the most important thing for us is to be surrounded by our loved ones." The HGTV star continued, "And we're not planning to do a crazy, extravagant wedding. It's going to be pretty intimate." So, there's a chance that they might just gather a handful of their nearest and dearest and elope.
Either way, it's safe to say that Deschanel and Jonathan are keen to celebrate their love one way or another. He confirmed their main focus in a December 2023 interview with Entertainment Tonight was simply about "throw[ing] a wicked awesome party." Drew Scott chimed in to say that he had complete faith in the couple's planning abilities since he's attended several of their amazing parties over the years. It certainly seems like Deschanel is on the same page as her fiancé because she proudly informed Entertainment Tonight that she wanted her guests to dance their socks off on their big day.