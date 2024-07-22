Will Zooey Deschanel And Jonathan Scott Elope? The Possibility Is Stronger Than You Might Think

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott have never been in favor of a big, grand wedding. The "Property Brothers" co-host asked Deschanel to marry him in Scotland in August 2023 after four years of dating. Though the celebrity couple couldn't be happier about the prospect of officially locking things down, it doesn't seem like they're rushing to the aisle. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight in March 2024, Deschanel and Scott confirmed they had started wedding planning but hadn't settled on any of the crucial details of the big day because they wanted to take their time and ensure everything was perfect.

Still, we can be certain of one thing; Jonathan will honor his Scottish roots in style with his one must-have for the wedding day: kilts. In Deschanel's July chat with Entertainment Tonight, she shared that they still didn't have a concrete idea of what their wedding would look like. However, it certainly seemed like things had sped up because the actor admitted that she had considered eloping, like almost every bride-to-be who was frustrated with wedding planning. In fact, Deschanel thought about it "every other day." While she made the statement in a light-hearted manner, the thought also appeared to have crossed Jonathan's mind.

In January 2020, the HGTV star jokingly told ET that his twin brother, Drew Scott's, secret wedding to Linda Phan made him want to elope someday, gushing, "Their wedding was the most beautiful, amazing, incredible thing ever. The bar has been raised so high. Maybe I'll just elope!" (via Bang Showbiz NZ).

