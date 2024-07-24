Jennifer Siebel Newsom Had Starkly Different Political Views When She Met Husband Gavin
Gavin Newsom once blamed Fox News for his ex, Kimberly Guilfoyle's, stark change since their split but the governor might want to look a bit closer to home before judging her too harshly. Gavin's current wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, was once registered as a member of the American Independent Party, whom SFGate, who reported on her political leanings back in 2008, described as infamously "anti-immigrant, anti-abortion, anti-NAFTA and anti-tax." According to a spokesperson from the then-mayor of San Francisco's office, the actor was actually registered as an independent voter, which means Jennifer likely misunderstood who she was casting her vote for at the time.
The Governor of California met his future wife on a blind date, with Jennifer excitedly informing The San Francisco Chronicle in 2007 that the duo immediately bonded over their shared interests. "We had so much in common, we were blown away — from our love for Africa to our interests in political issues, to art and the wine business and college sports," she enthused (via Business Insider). Regardless of her former beliefs, which seemingly skewed heavily rightwing, it seems like the couple is definitely on the same page nowadays, with Jennifer carving out a career as a documentary filmmaker exposing, among other things, the rampant sexism that exists in every facet of society.
But could their differing opinions cause problems down the line? The List asked Susan Winter, an NYC relationship expert, for her exclusive take on whether opposing political viewpoints could lead to bigger issues in an otherwise happy marriage.
Could Jennifer Siebel Newsom's political views cause problems in her marriage?
Both Kimberly Guilfoyle and Gavin Newsom's relationship and their ensuing divorce were complicated, to say the least, but thankfully both parties have found love elsewhere since splitting up. While Newsom married filmmaker Jennifer Siebel Newsom in 2008, the former Fox News host got engaged to none other than Donald Trump Jr. in 2022, after four years of dating. Although Guilfoyle faced her fair share of controversy long before Don Jr. entered the picture, it's safe to say that hitching her wagon to Team Trump has really accelerated things. Newsom is likely relieved to be in a more low-key marriage but should be he concerned about his current wife's former political leanings? When The List exclusively spoke to NYC relationship expert Susan Winter, she acknowledged that, although it "can indeed be a challenge, [it] doesn't need to be a deal-breaker."
As Winter pointed out, "Very few partners hold the exact same views on every facet of an issue. There will always be some variation. And that's the good news. There's wiggle-room for alignment." Likewise, the relationship expert noted that our opinions evolve as we do. As a result, it's entirely possible that the Newsoms may increasingly find more common ground rather than less. They're united as a team regardless, with Jennifer proudly telling "Inside California Politics" in 2023, "Partnership is everything. [...] I'm [Gov. Gavin Newsom's] partner at home. When I say I'm his partner at work — I'm the last person he talks to at night and the first thing in the morning," (via Fox40).
Gavin and Jennifer Siebel Newsom should focus on forging a path forward together
Jennifer Siebel Newsom was raised conservative, with the former actor telling Politico, "I grew up in a household that really revered Reagan." She added, "I think my father's issue was predominantly a fiscally conservative point of view." However, despite being a lifelong right-winger, her dad notably did not vote for Donald Trump in 2016. Jennifer's views have seemingly progressed over time. As she told Fox, watching former first ladies, and staunch Democrats, such as Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton affecting change alongside their commander-in-chief husbands was hugely inspiring, even if there's still a long way to go when it comes to equality (via Hola!).
As NYC relationship expert Susan Winter exclusively informed The List, differing political opinions will only be a problem if the couple gives them the space to be. Much like anything else, both parties have to be focused on working together to overcome any conflicts or differences. And yet, as she warned, "If an individual's entire identity is wrapped up in their political sentiments, it's going to be hard to merge with their mate. The possibility for friction is far too great." Provided neither of the Newsoms is completely unwilling to budge, they should be fine.
It's crucial to find a balance, ensuring both partners feel respected, heard, and supported, with Winter opining, "A healthy relationship allows for similarity and differences. And that's what allows couples to grow together."