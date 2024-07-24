Jennifer Siebel Newsom Had Starkly Different Political Views When She Met Husband Gavin

Gavin Newsom once blamed Fox News for his ex, Kimberly Guilfoyle's, stark change since their split but the governor might want to look a bit closer to home before judging her too harshly. Gavin's current wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, was once registered as a member of the American Independent Party, whom SFGate, who reported on her political leanings back in 2008, described as infamously "anti-immigrant, anti-abortion, anti-NAFTA and anti-tax." According to a spokesperson from the then-mayor of San Francisco's office, the actor was actually registered as an independent voter, which means Jennifer likely misunderstood who she was casting her vote for at the time.

The Governor of California met his future wife on a blind date, with Jennifer excitedly informing The San Francisco Chronicle in 2007 that the duo immediately bonded over their shared interests. "We had so much in common, we were blown away — from our love for Africa to our interests in political issues, to art and the wine business and college sports," she enthused (via Business Insider). Regardless of her former beliefs, which seemingly skewed heavily rightwing, it seems like the couple is definitely on the same page nowadays, with Jennifer carving out a career as a documentary filmmaker exposing, among other things, the rampant sexism that exists in every facet of society.

But could their differing opinions cause problems down the line? The List asked Susan Winter, an NYC relationship expert, for her exclusive take on whether opposing political viewpoints could lead to bigger issues in an otherwise happy marriage.

