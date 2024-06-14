What Gavin Newsom Blames For Kimberly Guilfoyle's Stark Change Since Their Split

Without knowing their history, one might assume California Governor Gavin Newsom and former Fox News personality Kimberly Guilfoyle never ran in the same social circles. However, Newsom and Guilfoyle were once married and were even dubbed the First Couple of San Francisco, while Newsom served as mayor in 2004. And while the old "opposites attract" adage might be to blame, Newsom argues there was a time when they weren't that different.

Advertisement

Guilfoyle and Newsom have both undergone major life changes since their 2006 divorce. Guilfoyle married – and later divorced — New York furniture heir Eric Villency, with whom she had one son, Ronan Anthony Villency, and Newsom married Jennifer Siebel. They also embarked on new career paths. Newsom went from mayor to lieutenant governor to the governor, while Guilfoyle transitioned from an attorney to an on-air legal analyst and Donald Trump employee.

In a February 2023 episode of "The Axe Files with David Axelrod" podcast, Newsom discussed his perception of Guilfoyle's changes since their breakup. According to the Democratic governor, Guilfoyle "fell prey" to the culture on the other side of the political spectrum.

Advertisement