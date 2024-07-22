Jill Biden Has No Words For Joe's Election Dropout Announcement (Literally)

In an unprecedented turn of events, President Joe Biden announced on July 21 that he would not be continuing his bid for the presidency with a letter posted to his social media channels. Not long after the surprise announcement — apparently many of his aides found out a minute before the rest of the world did — Joe confirmed he's endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris via social media.

Advertisement

Dr. Jill Biden reposted her husband's social media posts, but she included no public comment at the time. The only thing she did say (if emojis count as saying something) was an emoji of two red hearts with the post that confirmed he was no longer running for reelection. Jill included no additional comment or emoji on her repost of Joe's endorsement of Harris. The comments on Jill's X simple heart post were the predictable mix of gratitude for Joe's life of service from supporters, sadness to hear that he was dropping out, and derisive remarks from others.

Despite the posts on her page confirming Joe is no longer running to be president, Jill's X page, at the time of writing, still has the phrase "Let's finish the job" as the header picture. That phrase was one of the rallying cries for Joe's reelection campaign. Joe's X page header now reads, "Harris for President."

Advertisement