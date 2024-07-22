Donald & Ivanka Trump's History With Kamala Harris Comes Back To Bite Them

On July 21, 2024 President Joe Biden announced that he would no longer be a candidate in the 2024 election. Soon after his initial announcement, Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris. While the official candidate won't be decided until the Democratic National Convention, which starts August 19, having Harris as the current frontrunner dramatically changes the upcoming election campaign.

Now that Donald Trump could be facing Harris as his opponent, increased scrutiny on the matchup has revealed a curious detail in Trump's past: He was once a supporter of Harris' past election campaigns. Trump donated $6,000 to help Harris make history and win two elections for Attorney General of California. In particular, a photo of one of Trump's checks to Harris' campaign in the amount of $5,000 has been making the rounds on X (formerly Twitter). "Was a wise investment," Democratic Congressman Jared Moskowitz dryly remarked while reposting a pic of the cancelled check. One commenter to Moskowitz's post suggested that Harris use the check photo prominently in her presidential campaign materials — an idea which garnered some enthusiastic responses in turn.

Donald wasn't the only Trump family member to support Harris. His daughter, Ivanka Trump, also wrote a $2,000 check around the same time. In addition, Ivanka was involved in her dad's donation of that much-circulated $5,000 check. According to the Washington Post, Donald later divulged that the request for check to Harris came to him through Ivanka.