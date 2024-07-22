Donald & Ivanka Trump's History With Kamala Harris Comes Back To Bite Them
On July 21, 2024 President Joe Biden announced that he would no longer be a candidate in the 2024 election. Soon after his initial announcement, Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris. While the official candidate won't be decided until the Democratic National Convention, which starts August 19, having Harris as the current frontrunner dramatically changes the upcoming election campaign.
Now that Donald Trump could be facing Harris as his opponent, increased scrutiny on the matchup has revealed a curious detail in Trump's past: He was once a supporter of Harris' past election campaigns. Trump donated $6,000 to help Harris make history and win two elections for Attorney General of California. In particular, a photo of one of Trump's checks to Harris' campaign in the amount of $5,000 has been making the rounds on X (formerly Twitter). "Was a wise investment," Democratic Congressman Jared Moskowitz dryly remarked while reposting a pic of the cancelled check. One commenter to Moskowitz's post suggested that Harris use the check photo prominently in her presidential campaign materials — an idea which garnered some enthusiastic responses in turn.
Donald wasn't the only Trump family member to support Harris. His daughter, Ivanka Trump, also wrote a $2,000 check around the same time. In addition, Ivanka was involved in her dad's donation of that much-circulated $5,000 check. According to the Washington Post, Donald later divulged that the request for check to Harris came to him through Ivanka.
Donald Trump gave money to a lot of politicians
Donald Trump's contributions to Kamala Harris' past campaigns are just one in a long list of politicians that he's supported over the decades. Donald's also given even larger amounts to the Democratic Party itself in the past, including $20,000 to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. He also donated a more modest $1,000 to Joe Biden when he was running for Senate in Delaware. Donald even provided monetary support to Hillary Clinton when she was a New York senator, around the same time that Donald invited her to his wedding to Melania Trump.
Questions about Donald's past political donations were prominent during his first presidential campaign. "Before two months ago I was a businessman. I give to everybody," Donald asserted in a 2015 Presidential Primary debate (via ABC). "When I need something from them two years later, three years later, I call them. They are there for me."
In the case of Donald's checks to Kamala Harris' Attorney General campaign, it's been hypothesized he was motivated by a legal case in California involving Trump University. In a similar vein, Donald had also contributed $25,000 to a Florida Attorney General campaign for Republican Pam Bondi. Around that same time, there was reportedly a possibility that Trump University could face legal actions in Florida. However, just like in California, nothing came to fruition. As for Donald's monetary gift to the Harris campaign, she reportedly passed his funds onto charity.