Did Bill Rancic Get Plastic Surgery? How Wife Giuliana Started The Rumors

Almost everyone who's ever posted their own photo on social media has fallen victim to over-filtering at one point or another. While filters on Instagram and other apps can help us look our best, they can also change our appearance drastically — or make it look like we've had work done even when we haven't. For celebrities, such an image can kick the rumor mill into high gear.

Former E! News host Giuliana Rancic sparked some speculation about her husband Bill Rancic when she posted a picture on Instagram of her family outside the restaurant RPM Italian D.C., which they co-own. Several commenters noticed that Bill didn't quite seem like himself. "Huh? Bill doesn't look like Bill," one wrote, while another asked, "Who's the guy in the middle?" with a crying laughing emoji.

Jokes aside, eagle-eyed fans have noticed that Bill Rancic has changed over the years, both professionally and in terms of his looks. Is he just aging gracefully, or has he studied up on the secrets of plastic surgery? We asked Dr. Deniz Sarhaddi, M.D., an aesthetic plastic surgeon at St. Louis Cosmetic Surgery, to weigh in on whether or not Rancic had any work done. Here's what she had to say.

