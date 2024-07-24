Details About Lara Trump's Spicy Stint As A Model

Lara Trump has surprisingly ascended to the top of the Trump family food chain as she's become one of Donald Trump's most trusted minions for his second presidential run. You might go so far to say that Lara has "trumped" Ivanka, who used to be Donald's favorite child before backing away from his political career following the disastrous 2020 election and the January 6, 2021 aftermath. Now, it's Lara's time to shine, and she's maneuvered herself into quite the powerful position by taking over the RNC in March 2024. "My No. 1 goal is making sure that Donald Trump is the 47th president," Lara told the Associated Press after being named co-chair of the organization.

Lara's control of the Republican Party was in full display at the Republican National Convention just a few months later. She was front and center doing her best to be the camera-ready, glamorous face of the party that her father-in-law expects. (If you don't look good on TV, you're nothing to Donald.) While Lara Trump's RNC makeup fail might suggest that she's out of her depths, quite the contrary. Before dating Eric Trump in 2008, she was Lara Yunaska, a young amateur model putting her way through college by working at Hooters and dabbling in some spicy photography for men's magazines.