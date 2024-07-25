Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Unrecognizable Makeup-Free
From supporting fringe conspiracy theories to her personal feud with Lauren Boebert, Marjorie Taylor Greene is one of the most controversial figures in American politics today. She's even attacked people's looks — the Georgian Republican criticized the appearance of her fellow representative, Texas Democrat Jasmine Crockett, during a House Oversight Committee meeting in May 2024. According to the Associated Press, Greene remarked, "I think your fake eyelashes are messing up what you're reading."
The low blow ignited a war of words, with New York Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez demanding an apology and Crockett retorting, "I'm just curious ... If someone on this committee then starts talking about someone's bleach-blond, bad-built, butch body, that would not be engaging in personalities, correct?" The alliterative comeback quickly went viral, leading Greene to post a response on X, formerly Twitter, where she was once banned.
Alongside a video of herself lifting weights, Greene wrote, "Yes my body is built and strong. NOT with nips, tucks, plastic, or silicone, but through a healthy lifestyle. Soon turning 50 years old, God willing, I will continue to lift, run, swim, play sports, surf, ski, climb and LIVE this life to the fullest and enjoy every single moment!" That said, people continued to take notice of Greene's appearance, considering that she hasn't exactly opted for a fully natural look either. Greene has looked quite different on the occasions she's been spotted sans makeup.
Marjorie Taylor Greene went bare-faced for a Twitter rant
Back in September 2023, Marjorie Taylor Greene went makeup-free for a livestream on X, formerly Twitter. In the 12-minute-long video filmed in her home gym, Greene ranted about a potential government shutdown, immigration, and Ukraine funding, but the most interesting part was her unrecognizable bare face. While she often shows up in a full beat to Congress and public events such as the 2024 RNC (despite completely missing the mark with a bleak fashion fail), she's known to forgo the foundation for her workouts.
A few hours after the livestream, Greene acknowledged her lack of beauty products in a quote tweet. "I'm so mad I did a live video this morning in my garage with no make up on. Now I'm organizing an emergency Townhall in my district tonight. America First!" she wrote. While the congresswoman received some unkind comments about her appearance, much like the one she would later make about Rep. Jasmine Crockett the following year, she had her fair share of support. "Keeping it real is important. Well done," replied one user. "What's wrong with no makeup? That's the way god intended you to be so be it," said another. Lastly, another questioned Greene's justification for going all natural. "Wonder why she felt a need to explain that she made the video with no make up on," they wrote.
Marjorie Taylor Greene's no-makeup look got edited by trolls
Marjorie Taylor Greene hasn't limited her no-makeup occurrences to her home gym, and has occasionally gone bare-faced around her fellow representatives. Previously in 2021, she tweeted a now-deleted gym selfie alongside then-North Carolina Representative Madison Cawthorn (via USA Today). She captioned it, "Absolutely loved getting a workout in this morning with @CawthornforNC! Madison is a real champion, and I'm thrilled that we will battle together against the Socialist Squad's radical plans for America. SAVE AMERICA! STOP SOCIALISM!" Greene's critics later edited the photo to give her wrinkles, with a tweet from March 2023 captioning it, "MTG is looking rough without makeup." Reuters' fact-checking department even had to debunk the unflattering Photoshop, declaring, "The photograph has been digitally altered to make Marjorie Taylor Greene appear older than in the original."
While the memes and edits about her natural appearance might be exaggerated, Greene still looks different sans cosmetics. One thing's for sure: she prefers to skip the makeup in her gym routine and the making up in her Congress conflicts.