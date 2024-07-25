Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Unrecognizable Makeup-Free

From supporting fringe conspiracy theories to her personal feud with Lauren Boebert, Marjorie Taylor Greene is one of the most controversial figures in American politics today. She's even attacked people's looks — the Georgian Republican criticized the appearance of her fellow representative, Texas Democrat Jasmine Crockett, during a House Oversight Committee meeting in May 2024. According to the Associated Press, Greene remarked, "I think your fake eyelashes are messing up what you're reading."

Advertisement

The low blow ignited a war of words, with New York Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez demanding an apology and Crockett retorting, "I'm just curious ... If someone on this committee then starts talking about someone's bleach-blond, bad-built, butch body, that would not be engaging in personalities, correct?" The alliterative comeback quickly went viral, leading Greene to post a response on X, formerly Twitter, where she was once banned.

Alongside a video of herself lifting weights, Greene wrote, "Yes my body is built and strong. NOT with nips, tucks, plastic, or silicone, but through a healthy lifestyle. Soon turning 50 years old, God willing, I will continue to lift, run, swim, play sports, surf, ski, climb and LIVE this life to the fullest and enjoy every single moment!" That said, people continued to take notice of Greene's appearance, considering that she hasn't exactly opted for a fully natural look either. Greene has looked quite different on the occasions she's been spotted sans makeup.

Advertisement