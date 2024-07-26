Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Messy Love Life Timeline From Prison Until Now

In Gypsy Rose Blanchard's memoir, "Released: Conversations on the Eve of Freedom," she divulged that her relationship with Nicholas Godejohn lost its spark after they were transferred to different prisons to serve their respective sentences. Godejohn acknowledged on "20/20" that he was completely distraught over their split. "I loved Gypsy to the point where I would [...] do anything for her. I've proven that with what I did," he confessed. "Unfortunately, because of how far I went, I feel as if she's betrayed me. I feel that she's abandoned me." Meanwhile, Blanchard didn't seem to have any qualms about how she ended things when she spoke to People in January 2024. The former felon pointed out that the terms of her parole agreement barred Blanchard from reaching out to Godejohn, but she didn't have any desire to speak to him regardless.

Advertisement

Obviously, she played a part in Godejohn's decision to murder her mom, but Blanchard ultimately believed that they were both facing the consequences of their actions. Furthermore, on "20/20," the reality star divulged that Godejohn manipulated her into being the ideal partner. Additionally, in the HBO documentary "Mommy Dead and Dearest," Blanchard claimed that Godejohn raped her after they killed her mother. Then, according to her memoir, when she struck up a new romance in 2017, Godejohn wrote a letter calling her out for cheating on him because they were married in his eyes.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).

Advertisement