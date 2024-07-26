Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Messy Love Life Timeline From Prison Until Now
The following article includes allegations of domestic abuse and sexual assault.
Gypsy Rose Blanchard has had her fair share of whirlwind romances. When she was around 21, the reality star met Nicholas Godejohn on a Christian dating website. During a 2018 appearance on ABC's "20/20," Godejohn revealed that they'd remained in a long-distance relationship for over two years. Then, in 2015, he visited Gypsy's hometown of Springfield and took her on a date to watch "Cinderella." In the documentary "Killer Couples: Gypsy Rose & Nick: A Love to Kill For," Godejohn shared that their romance felt straight out of a fairytale in its early days because he was so deeply connected to Gypsy from the get-go and had already begun planning a quiet future for them together. However, as we all know by now, it didn't turn out to be that bright.
Throughout Gypsy's early life, she endured mental and physical abuse at the hands of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. She made her use a wheelchair when she didn't need one, forced Gypsy to take medications to treat conditions she never had, and even lied to neighbors about her health issues. On "20/20," she confirmed that Dee Dee didn't approve of her relationship with Godejohn because it took the focus off her. Gypsy couldn't tolerate the abuse any longer, so she hatched a plan with Godejohn to kill her mom, which they executed in June 2015. Ultimately, Gypsy received a jail sentence of 10 years after pleading guilty to second-degree murder, while Godejohn was sentenced to life imprisonment.
Nicholas Godejohn and Gypsy Rose Blanchard's relationship fell apart during their imprisonment
In Gypsy Rose Blanchard's memoir, "Released: Conversations on the Eve of Freedom," she divulged that her relationship with Nicholas Godejohn lost its spark after they were transferred to different prisons to serve their respective sentences. Godejohn acknowledged on "20/20" that he was completely distraught over their split. "I loved Gypsy to the point where I would [...] do anything for her. I've proven that with what I did," he confessed. "Unfortunately, because of how far I went, I feel as if she's betrayed me. I feel that she's abandoned me." Meanwhile, Blanchard didn't seem to have any qualms about how she ended things when she spoke to People in January 2024. The former felon pointed out that the terms of her parole agreement barred Blanchard from reaching out to Godejohn, but she didn't have any desire to speak to him regardless.
Obviously, she played a part in Godejohn's decision to murder her mom, but Blanchard ultimately believed that they were both facing the consequences of their actions. Furthermore, on "20/20," the reality star divulged that Godejohn manipulated her into being the ideal partner. Additionally, in the HBO documentary "Mommy Dead and Dearest," Blanchard claimed that Godejohn raped her after they killed her mother. Then, according to her memoir, when she struck up a new romance in 2017, Godejohn wrote a letter calling her out for cheating on him because they were married in his eyes.
She dated a prison pen pal
In a 2019 E! News interview, Gypsy Rose Blanchard announced that she had been dating Ken Urker since 2017. He initially reached out to her through a letter after watching "Mommy Dead and Dearest," and Gypsy responded with a sweet note of her own. Soon, they moved from letters to lengthy phone calls and quickly fell in love in the process. Gypsy happily detailed how she'd bonded with her beau over their shared interests, like the "Harry Potter" franchise, and she particularly admired his kindness. Urker wasted no time locking things down and proposed to Gypsy during an October 2018 prison visit. However, their whirlwind romance came to a brief halt in August 2019, as Gypsy's stepmother, Kristy Blanchard, informed E! News that the couple had gone their separate ways.
Shortly afterward, Kristy told InTouch Weekly that Gypsy and Ken had rekindled their relationship but were putting a pin in their wedding planning for the time being. As Business Insider reported, in Gypsy's book "Released: Conversations on the Eve of Freedom," she wrote that things fell apart shortly after "The Act," the Hulu show based on her life, premiered. "My personal life became public, which was really hard on Ken. Clickbait articles appeared mockingly announcing our engagement," Gypsy wrote. "Ken was a private person and didn't want the attention or the scrutiny. While I understood and shared in his sentiment, I took it hard when he ended our relationship."
Ryan Scott Anderson was Gypsy Rose's first hubby
Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, special education teacher Ryan Scott Anderson penned a letter to Gypsy Rose Blanchard in an attempt to encourage one of his co-workers to reach out to "Tiger King" star Joe Exotic. He didn't expect anything out of it, so Anderson was pleasantly surprised to get a response in May 2020. Soon, the two became pen pals, and their relationship quickly turned romantic. When Blanchard chatted with People in July 2024, she established that she only got to meet her beau in person in July 2021 because of pandemic restrictions. However, Blanchard asserted that their long-distance relationship only brought them closer and even enabled Anderson to understand her emotions better without her having to say a word.
He was totally worth the wait too, with the reality star gushing, "I would say that he is probably the most compassionate soul that I've ever met, and the most patient, God knows, he's so patient with me because I could be a little bit of a lot to handle." Then, in June 2022, the Springfield News-Leader confirmed that the couple had quietly tied the knot in a prison wedding ceremony. Blanchard admitted to People that she couldn't wait to celebrate their love with another party in the company of their nearest and dearest. The future seemed promising for the couple, with the former felon even noting that they wanted to have kids. Unfortunately, things once again fell apart.
They went their separate ways after two years of marriage
Sadly, Gypsy Rose Blanchard's relationship with her husband, Ryan Scott Anderson, came to an end in March 2024, as she took to Facebook to announce their split. Insiders notified TMZ that their marriage crumbled because Anderson supposedly heavily criticized Blanchard after her release from prison and made her feel poorly about herself. Sources also claimed that Anderson grew envious of the reality star's deep bond with her father because he believed it took time and attention away from him. Meanwhile, Nadiya Vizier, a friend of Blanchard's, told People that a certain situation had caused Blanchard to feel unsafe in her home, so she had barred herself in the bathroom to calm down, while Anderson aggressively pounded on the door.
Things took a turn for the worse after she called a family member to help her out of the situation and opened the door because Anderson yelled at her in close proximity. "Gypsy said that she was afraid he was going to hit her. He didn't — but that happened in the past with her mother," Vizier explained, adding, "Ryan is a big guy, and she told me it was really scary." Vizier also asserted that Anderson had grown increasingly manipulative and controlling to the point where Blanchard almost felt like she was back in prison again. After filing for divorce in April 2024, the author also sought a restraining order against her ex-husband, per court documents obtained by People.
Gypsy Rose Blanchard got back together with Ken shortly after the split
Just a few days after Gypsy Rose Blanchard announced her split from Ryan Scott Anderson, she got matching tattoos with her ex, Ken Urker, according to photos obtained by TMZ. While speaking to People in May 2024, Gypsy professed that she had stayed in touch with Urker over the years, and their friendship had authentically matured into a romantic relationship after her marriage ended. Thanks to Urker, she ultimately realized that true love was essentially a bond based on mutual love and admiration. Meanwhile, her stepmother, Kristy Blanchard, was pleased to tell People that she had played a part in helping the couple reconnect, revealing that Urker had confided in her about his regrets about ending his relationship with Gypsy, so she nudged her in his direction after the split.
However, Gypsy's family members weren't too fond of Anderson and had strongly cautioned her against marrying him. Naturally, the reality star's ex-husband was similarly less than thrilled about her rekindled romance. As Anderson confessed to E! News, "It's hard to watch unfold in the public eye like that." He continued, "There were certain things that happened that really, really got me that really, really affected me." Anderson was particularly affected by the permanence of Gypsy and Urker's matching tattoos. Then, in July, Gypsy posted a YouTube video to announce that she was pregnant with her first child with Urker, confirming that their little one was due to arrive in January 2025.