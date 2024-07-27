What Chelsea Clinton Looks Like Makeup-Free
Chelsea Clinton isn't one for posting a slew of casual selfies without makeup on social media. Though the daughter of Hillary Clinton and Bill Clinton has public pages on X (formerly known as Twitter), Facebook, and Instagram, she usually shares photos of herself after some time in the hair and makeup chair. And that's understandable, considering the barrage of insults and criticism Chelsea has received from trolls for decades.
But this is a woman who knows how to clap back — especially when people make ridiculous comments about her appearance. After an X troll told Chelsea in 2018 that she looked like the child of a horse and a donkey, she expertly responded, "Donkeys are known for their independence, intelligence & persistence and horses for their speed, perceptiveness & memory. I'm flattered by the compliment, thank you!"
With unwavering confidence like that, it's no surprise Chelsea — who's undergone quite the stunning transformation — looks absolutely gorgeous without makeup. She has glowing skin, no dark under-eye circles, and brows to die for. And we know, because she's been spotted in public sans cosmetics more than once.
Chelsea Clinton ditched the makeup while doing charity work
Back in 2015, we saw Chelsea Clinton leave her cosmetics in the drawer to do her bit to help others. Chelsea was makeup-free during the Clinton Foundation's Day of Action in 2015, a charity day she hosts to give back to communities across the U.S. In a very rare no makeup photo posted on X, her foundation-free skin glowed and she had a little natural pinkness on her cheeks. She didn't have any darkness around her eyes (lucky!) and wowed with enviable natural brows, which made her look super young. The star flashed a big smile while posing with a fellow Little Rock native, as she kept things casual in a navy zip-up hoodie, blue jeans, and lace-up black boots, with her long hair down. It's obvious from the snap that she's naturally stunning, despite Chelsea facing plenty of plastic surgery rumors.
So much of why she likely felt confident ditching the cosmetics in public that day comes down to her upbringing. Chelsea credits her mother Hillary Clinton for boosting her self-esteem. "I give my mom — and my dad, but mainly my mom — a lot of credit for the sense of self that I had [when I was younger] and the focus on health and how I felt about myself and not what other people were saying to me, or whatever messages that were coming from people or Cosmo," Chelsea shared on "The View" in 2022.
She was snapped without makeup in New York City
During a chilly day in New York City in 2016, Chelsea Clinton was snapped by the paparazzi without makeup. Chelsea looked flushed and her lips appeared a little chapped as she showed off her beautiful and relatable natural skin texture. She bundled up in a dark coat with a faux-fur hood and light scarf. The author was walking with her husband Marc Mezvinsky and their daughter, Charlotte.
Being snapped out and about is nothing new for Chelsea — nor is having her appearance scrutinized. Thankfully, Hillary Clinton and Bill Clinton's guidance helped her deal with inappropriate comments. "That did help protect me when I was 12, 13, and my dad was running for office and there were all sorts of largely older, white men commenting on my looks, on my weight, on my appearance," she explained on "The View." "I was like, 'Well that's about them, that's not about me.'" And that's something Chelsea is teaching her own daughter.
In 2018, speaking to Quartz, she shared an important conversation she regularly has with Charlotte. "She'll often say to me, 'Mommy, I look so pretty today.' I'm like, 'You do look very pretty today Charlotte, and what's more important than being pretty?' And she says, 'Being brave,'" Chelsea said. "That's right. Being brave is more important than being pretty." And we couldn't agree more.