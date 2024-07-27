What Chelsea Clinton Looks Like Makeup-Free

Chelsea Clinton isn't one for posting a slew of casual selfies without makeup on social media. Though the daughter of Hillary Clinton and Bill Clinton has public pages on X (formerly known as Twitter), Facebook, and Instagram, she usually shares photos of herself after some time in the hair and makeup chair. And that's understandable, considering the barrage of insults and criticism Chelsea has received from trolls for decades.

But this is a woman who knows how to clap back — especially when people make ridiculous comments about her appearance. After an X troll told Chelsea in 2018 that she looked like the child of a horse and a donkey, she expertly responded, "Donkeys are known for their independence, intelligence & persistence and horses for their speed, perceptiveness & memory. I'm flattered by the compliment, thank you!"

With unwavering confidence like that, it's no surprise Chelsea — who's undergone quite the stunning transformation — looks absolutely gorgeous without makeup. She has glowing skin, no dark under-eye circles, and brows to die for. And we know, because she's been spotted in public sans cosmetics more than once.

