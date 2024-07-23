The following article mentions sexual abuse.

Becoming an Olympic athlete is no walk in the park. It takes hours and hours of rigorous training, dedication like no other, and the willingness to push through pain to become one of the best in an Olympic sport. While all sports are demanding in their own way, gymnasts take things to a whole new level. Not only are Olympic gymnasts expected to follow strict rules and stay in peak physical condition, but they have to have the confidence and steely mindset to perform gravity-defying stunts in front of large crowds. Mistakes can prove disastrous, not just for their scores, but for their lives. Keeping a clear head is often half the battle, but some of the most famous Olympic gymnasts in the world are battling some truly terrible personal demons.

These athletes may look like superheroes, but beneath the rhinestones and perfectly coiffed hair, some of them have struggled to keep it together, both before and after they compete. In fact, the following stories you're about to read show a totally different side to the sport that most onlookers don't consider.

From terrible abuse at the hands of one of the sport's most infamous criminals to returned medals, untimely deaths, and life-changing accidents, these are the tragic real-life stories of Olympic gymnasts.