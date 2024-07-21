Strict Rules Olympic Gymnasts Are Not Allowed To Break

Women's gymnastics is one of the most highly anticipated events of the Summer Olympics, and it's easy to see why. With veterans like Simone Biles and Team USA newbies like gymnast Hezly Rivera, the 2024 Women's Olympic team is sure to put on a stellar show, if not deliver the United States to gold medal glory.

Despite its glowing popularity, the sport of gymnastics has a sinister history. Numerous Olympic gymnasts have spoken out about the verbal abuse and body shaming they experienced at the hands of their coaches. One of those gymnasts was Dominique Moceanu, who competed in the 1996 Olympic Games. "The methods they used of threats and body shaming and humiliation as a tactic to motivate you to perform better, or calling you names of being fat or overweight were methods of physiological and emotional abuse," Moceanu told People in 2016. "That does not create success for athletes."

In recent years, the gymnastics community has taken extra steps to improve safety and transparency within the sport. Today, many gymnasts, including Simone Biles, are optimistic about the future. "Back in the day, everybody had a more slim body and was really flexible and skinny," Biles told Glamour in 2021, "but now you can be a little bit shorter and more powerful like me. So I definitely think it's evolved." And while things have certainly improved within the culture of gymnastics, Olympic gymnasts are still held to incredibly high standards. If competitors follow these strict guidelines, they're sure to shine like Olympic gold on competition day.

