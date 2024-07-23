Trump's VP Already Crosses Major Line With Swifties

At the Republican National Convention, Donald Trump announced that J.D. Vance was his vice-presidential pick. Ever since the announcement, some of Vance's past comments have come back to haunt him, like how Vance used to hate Trump. But it's his thoughts on people like the presumed Democratic nominee, Kamala Harris, that really have Taylor Swift fans taking notice. In a clip shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, Vance was being interviewed by Tucker Carlson on Fox News during his 2022 campaign for senate. Vance said the country is being run "by a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they've made." He specifically name-dropped Harris and asked why "we've turned our country over to people who don't have a direct stake in it?"

Swift is quite notably both childless and a cat lady. She was named Time magazine's 2023 "Person Of The Year," and she famously posed on the cover with her cat Benjamin Button. A number of Swifties have posted the cover photo in response to Vance's comments. Others were more direct.

"JD over here can only dream of contributing to this country what Taylor and many women before and after her have. What an absolute idiot," one person posted on X. Another wrote, "Going after women who have cats and don't yet have children is bold considering Taylor Swift is probably the most influential person in the world with millions of white women as fans."