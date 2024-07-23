Trump's VP Already Crosses Major Line With Swifties
At the Republican National Convention, Donald Trump announced that J.D. Vance was his vice-presidential pick. Ever since the announcement, some of Vance's past comments have come back to haunt him, like how Vance used to hate Trump. But it's his thoughts on people like the presumed Democratic nominee, Kamala Harris, that really have Taylor Swift fans taking notice. In a clip shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, Vance was being interviewed by Tucker Carlson on Fox News during his 2022 campaign for senate. Vance said the country is being run "by a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they've made." He specifically name-dropped Harris and asked why "we've turned our country over to people who don't have a direct stake in it?"
Swift is quite notably both childless and a cat lady. She was named Time magazine's 2023 "Person Of The Year," and she famously posed on the cover with her cat Benjamin Button. A number of Swifties have posted the cover photo in response to Vance's comments. Others were more direct.
"JD over here can only dream of contributing to this country what Taylor and many women before and after her have. What an absolute idiot," one person posted on X. Another wrote, "Going after women who have cats and don't yet have children is bold considering Taylor Swift is probably the most influential person in the world with millions of white women as fans."
Some fans want Taylor Swift to hit back at Vance
Social media users pointed out how J.D. Vance's comments show that he's out of touch with the world. "This demonstrates a complete lack of cultural awareness. Taylor Swift is almost 35, has no children and is fiercely devoted to her cats. Her fans are slavishly devoted to her. Also, they don't want kids. 'Cat lady' is a compliment to these younger voters," one person wrote.
Others thought that Swift should flip the script and sell shirts proudly proclaiming her "childless cat lady" status. While other user felt that Vance's comments should be used by Swift as inspiration for a song "that will make him cry," via X. In fact, one Swiftie took things further by saying: "Taylor Swift can drop a secret album in October about being a childless cat lady and wrap this whole election up. And/Or she hosts exclusive pre-release listening parties in PA, MI, WI, and throw in TN for good measure for said cat lady album."
It wouldn't be unprecedented. Swift is known for writing about her life beyond her exes. Her song "Mean" from "Speak Now" was in response to critics. And in 2020, she released the song "Only the Young," which she was inspired to write after the 2018 election.
J.D. Vance and Trump should be afraid of little old Taylor Swift
Some think that Taylor Swift will wait until after the European leg of The Eras Tour before she gets involved in U.S. politics. That won't be until August, but that would be plenty of time to make a big splash supporting Kamala Harris. Swift publicly came out in support of Joe Biden and Harris in October 2020. However, if she doesn't directly endorse Harris in the 2024 election, it seems unlikely she'd back Trump. In May 2020, Swift tweeted at the former president, "We will vote you out in November." Trump, who has applauded Swift's appearance but lamented her liberal leanings, seems to be afraid that Swift she will once again support his 2024 opponent. Comments like Vance's don't seem likely to help garner her support.
Attacks like the one made by Vance aren't new for either Swift or Harris. A recent Newsweek op-ed said Swift was "not a good role model," specifically because she was childless and unmarried. Harris, who is a stepmom to two kids, has been called unfit to lead because of she doesn't have biological children, particularly since she was endorsed by Joe Biden to be the next Democratic presidential candidate.
Based on the social media reaction, Vance and others coming for "childless cat ladies" might want to listen to Swift's song "Karma." "Sweet like honey, karma is a cat [...] Me and karma vibe like that."