Details About The Tragic Losses Hallmark's Italia Ricci Has Been Through

A couple days after her initial post for Adan Canto, Italia Ricci shared another one to tell a story about him and her late grandmother. The "Unnatural History" actor shared throwback photos of Canto and her grandmother taken at a cancer charity event in 2016. In the caption on Instagram, Ricci spoke highly of Canto: "He came all the way out of town from where we were shooting to support me and spent the evening making (pretty much everyone because if you knew Adan you knew the charisma, but mostly) my sweet Nanooch laugh and swoon."

Ricci's grandmother was definitely all smiles in the photos, and so was Canto. She noted how both of the people photographed died of cancer and added, "Nothing about this makes sense."

Even before losing those two, Ricci was a Stand Up To Cancer ambassador due to her role as the protagonist April on "Chasing Life." In an interview with Hello! Canada (via Yahoo!), Ricci mentioned some loved ones who had to deal with cancer. "I stand up for my Aunt Sandy, who's a breast cancer survivor, and little Sophie, who is currently fighting her brain tumor like a warrior, as well as other family and friends who are currently living with and fighting the disease," she said. "I also stand up for anyone who found themselves represented by my 'Chasing Life' character."

