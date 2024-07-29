Details About The Tragic Losses Hallmark's Italia Ricci Has Been Through
Italia Ricci is an actor you may know from projects like "Designated Survivor," "Chasing Life," and Hallmark's "Love in Winterland." She's starred in a few other Hallmark projects as well, such as "Catch Me If You Clause" with Luke Macfarlane. In addition to her movies and TV shows, you may have seen her in red carpet photos alongside another famous face, since Ricci married fellow actor Robbie Amell in 2016. However, like everyone, Ricci has dealt with some difficulties in her life. She suffered tragic losses of a dear family member and dear friend within one year.
In February 2023, Ricci shared a post on Instagram honoring her late grandmother. Ricci, who played a young adult with leukemia on "Chasing Life," said in the caption, "I started this year's [Stand Up To Cancer Kiss Cancer Goodbye] fundraiser not knowing how close it would suddenly hit home. ... There aren't strong enough words for this woman. The original Italia. My Nan." She expressed her grief and turmoil at losing her grandmother and cursed cancer for its part in her grandmother's death. Ricci finished the post with, "I'll miss you always," and a white heart emoji.
Italia's friend and Designated Survivor co-star passed away
The following January after her grandmother passed, Italia Ricci lost a friend to cancer as well. Ricci's co-stars from "Designated Survivor" included Kiefer Sutherland — one of Donald Sutherland's five kids — and Adan Canto. Canto sadly died from appendix cancer in January 2024. Both Ricci and Kiefer took to social media to share kind words for Canto after he passed away. In Ricci's Instagram post, she shared a collection of photos with Canto, many of which seemed to be from the "Designated Survivor" set.
"I'm completely lost for words," Ricci said in the caption. "He was the strongest person I know in every sense of the word and I am so angry that this happened. No one deserved this less than this sweet, brilliant, kind, and gentle man." She cursed at cancer once again. Kiefer's Instagram post honoring Canto was similar, outlining how lovely of a person Canto was.
Italia Ricci shared a sweet memory of her grandmother and Adan Canto
A couple days after her initial post for Adan Canto, Italia Ricci shared another one to tell a story about him and her late grandmother. The "Unnatural History" actor shared throwback photos of Canto and her grandmother taken at a cancer charity event in 2016. In the caption on Instagram, Ricci spoke highly of Canto: "He came all the way out of town from where we were shooting to support me and spent the evening making (pretty much everyone because if you knew Adan you knew the charisma, but mostly) my sweet Nanooch laugh and swoon."
Ricci's grandmother was definitely all smiles in the photos, and so was Canto. She noted how both of the people photographed died of cancer and added, "Nothing about this makes sense."
Even before losing those two, Ricci was a Stand Up To Cancer ambassador due to her role as the protagonist April on "Chasing Life." In an interview with Hello! Canada (via Yahoo!), Ricci mentioned some loved ones who had to deal with cancer. "I stand up for my Aunt Sandy, who's a breast cancer survivor, and little Sophie, who is currently fighting her brain tumor like a warrior, as well as other family and friends who are currently living with and fighting the disease," she said. "I also stand up for anyone who found themselves represented by my 'Chasing Life' character."