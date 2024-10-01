Good Times Star John Amos Dead At 84

Actor John Amos, age 84, has died of natural causes. "It is with heartfelt sadness that I share with you that my father has transitioned," said his son, Kelly Christopher Amos, in a statement (via The Hollywood Reporter). "He was a man with the kindest heart and a heart of gold... and he was loved the world over. Many fans consider him their TV father. He lived a good life. His legacy will live on in his outstanding works in television and film as an actor."

John Amos was born on December 27, 1939, in Newark, New Jersey, the son of Anabelle and John Amos, Sr. Amos attended East Orange High School in East Orange, New Jersey, and graduated in 1958.He later attended Long Beach City College and ended his upper levels of education by getting a degree in sociology from Colorado State University. While a student, the athletic young man began a short-lived career in professional sports as a football player for the Colorado State Rams. Amos continued his football career with the Denver Broncos in 1964, but suffered a minor injury and was cut from the team. He was also once signed to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Before beginning his career in the entertainment industry, Amos worked as a social worker at New York's Vera Institute of Justice. He broke into Hollywood in 1969, working as a writer on "The Leslie Uggams Show."

