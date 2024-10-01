Good Times Star John Amos Dead At 84
Actor John Amos, age 84, has died of natural causes. "It is with heartfelt sadness that I share with you that my father has transitioned," said his son, Kelly Christopher Amos, in a statement (via The Hollywood Reporter). "He was a man with the kindest heart and a heart of gold... and he was loved the world over. Many fans consider him their TV father. He lived a good life. His legacy will live on in his outstanding works in television and film as an actor."
John Amos was born on December 27, 1939, in Newark, New Jersey, the son of Anabelle and John Amos, Sr. Amos attended East Orange High School in East Orange, New Jersey, and graduated in 1958.He later attended Long Beach City College and ended his upper levels of education by getting a degree in sociology from Colorado State University. While a student, the athletic young man began a short-lived career in professional sports as a football player for the Colorado State Rams. Amos continued his football career with the Denver Broncos in 1964, but suffered a minor injury and was cut from the team. He was also once signed to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Before beginning his career in the entertainment industry, Amos worked as a social worker at New York's Vera Institute of Justice. He broke into Hollywood in 1969, working as a writer on "The Leslie Uggams Show."
John Amos had a successful career on the stage and on TV
John Amos also made his mark as a stage actor. In 1971, he debuted in the comedy "Norman, Is That You?" This production would earn him a Best Actor nomination from The Los Angeles Drama Critics Association. He then headed back to New York City to appear in the play "Tough To Get Help" the following year.
Amos tried his hand at performing for television while living in Los Angeles, eventually securing a role on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" as Gordy the weatherman, which proved to be a huge break for him. Due to his exposure in that wildly popular series, he won the recurring role as James, the husband of Florida Evans, the spunky maid of Maude in the television show of the same name in 1973. The characters of James and Florida Evans would eventually be spun off into a show about their own family life, a Norman Lear production titled "Good Times" in 1974.
One of John Amos' most memorable roles was on Good Times
In the role of patriarch of the Evans clan, James, John Amos became a household name. He played the role of a tough-as-nails father with a heart of gold to perfection and embodied the role for two years, alongside actors Estelle Rolle (Florida), Jimmie Walker (J.J.), Bern Nadette Stanis (Thelma), Ralph Carter (Michael), and Ja'Net DuBois (Willona).
The Evans family story told the story of a family who relied on one another as they struggled to live a happy life in the housing projects of Chicago. Florida and James struggled to provide for their clan, which consisted of J.J. a talented painter; Thelma, a book smart young woman who wanted more out of life' and young son Michael, an undying political activist.
The show touched on tough subjects while still maintaining its lighthearted vibe. Amos reportedly became upset, however, by the Black stereotypes being perpetuated on the show. His character was eventually killed off and "Good Times" continued without him.
John Amos had a significant role in Roots
In 1977, John Amos was part of an all-star cast for the television adaptation of the Alex Haley best-selling novel "Roots" which, per HuffPost, "follows the family legacy of an 18th-century African warrior, Kunta Kinte (played by "Reading Rainbow" host and book lover LeVar Burton), who is brought to the United States and sold into slavery." Amos starred in the film alongside not just Burton but other big names including Ben Vereen, Louis Gossett Jr., Pulitzer-Prize nominated writer Maya Angelou, and Cicely Tyson.
"I learned so many things as a result of 'Roots.' I think the main thing that I felt and the biggest impression made on me was the effect that it had on the entire population, regardless of people's ethnic background," the actor told HuffPost. "'Roots' was something that a lot of people didn't really know the story or the idea of slavery and the ramifications that slavery provided on a global basis. I don't think people really knew that until 'Roots' was developed and shown on television."
John Amos was a legendary screen presence
John Amos continued to make his mark in both the television and film industry by taking on varied roles. Amos worked steadily throughout his career. He took on roles in Angela Lansbury's long-running Hallmark show "Murder She Wrote," "Beauty and the Beast," "The Cosby Show," 704 Hauser," Touched by an Angel," "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," "Martin," "Walker, Texas Ranger," The District," "The West Wing," and "Men in Trees" to name a few of the many starring and guest-starring moments that dotted his career.
Amos also starred in over a dozen films throughout his career, including Eddie Murphy's "Coming to America" and its sequel "Coming 2 America." Other film credits include "Die Hard 2" and "Uncut Gems." Amos made a memorable cameo as himself in the latter film, a crime thriller. It wasn't a typical appearance for Amos, who isn't exactly sure why he was cast. "Didn't have a clue," he told Time. "Didn't care. The check didn't bounce. The catering was good. So it was a win-win all the way around."
Additionally, Amos continued to act on stage. Stage credits include "Split Second," "Twelfth Night," and "The Past Is the Past."
John Amos is survived by a loving family
John Amos married Noel J. Mickelson in 1965. The couple was married until 1975 and they had two children together. Amos then wed Lillian Lehman in 1978, but the two split up after just 19 months of marriage.
He is survived by his two children, a daughter Shannon, a son K.C., and a granddaughter named Quiera Williams. Shannon Amos is a writer and producer as well as the founder of Afterglow Multimedia, LLC where she produces digital and TV content and manages the careers of several YouTubers. K.C. Amos has also followed his father into show business as a director, writer, producer, and actor whose credits include the television series "Star Trek: The Next Generation" as well as the films "Hauntsville," "Tamales and Gumbo," and "Mercy for Angels." Amos was regularly featured on his son's Instagram account. John Amos will be missed by many.