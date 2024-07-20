HGTV's Christina Hall Has Never Had An Easy Time Filming With Her Husbands
Throughout her HGTV career, Christina Hall's three husbands have been notable presences on her shows, serving as her on-screen partners or providing a glimpse into her personal life. Even so, the HGTV star has admitted that these on-screen dynamics can take their toll on relationships, a particularly poignant revelation after news broke of Christina's impending divorce from husband Joshua Hall.
"I mean, it is challenging to work with your spouse, especially if they're not used to being on TV," Hall told Us Weekly. "It's like a character. So, there's just so much conversation and dynamics and things that have to be talked about on and off-camera." The interior designer originally got her start hosting "Flip or Flop" alongside then-spouse Tarek El Moussa. In the aftermath of Christina and El Moussa's tragic 2018 divorce, the HGTV star married Ant Anstead, and their wedding was featured in Season 1 of "Christina on the Coast."
Following her separation from Anstead in 2020, Christina discreetly wed Josh in October 2021, with the two taking their relationship public in July 2021 and hosting a Maui wedding in September 2022. Josh, a licensed realtor, appeared alongside Christina on her series "Christina in the Country," with the two slated to compete against Tarek and his new wife, Heather El Moussa, in the upcoming series "The Flip Off." While HGTV sees many series-leading power couples, it turns out that an on-screen partnership doesn't work for every marriage.
Filming was challenging for Christina and Josh
The much-anticipated "The Flip Off" series, promoted with a cringe-worthy collaboration between Christina Hall and Heather El Moussa, marked the first full-on partnership between Christina and husband, Josh Hall. While the real estate agent had appeared on shows like "Christina on the Coast" and "Christina in the Country," he was set to play a much larger role in the competition series.
"It's just like this is a whole new dynamic for us, and it's gonna be interesting how it plays out," Christina told Us Weekly about working with Josh on the series. "I'm used to being the boss of everything, especially when it comes to design." Neither spouse has commented on the news of their separation, but it's possible that this new on-camera dynamic added additional tension to their relationship, with " The Flip Off" reportedly moving forward without Josh.
"They are in production of 'The Flip Off' without Josh," a source told Us Weekly. "They're moving forward with the show without him." The series was supposed to see exes Christina and Tarek pair up with their spouses to compete against one another in a couples' real estate showdown. Josh's unexpected departure will no doubt change this dynamic, but regardless of Christina and Tarek's ability to work together post-divorce, we're not surprised the Halls are splitting — both romantically and professionally.
Christina and Tarek separated during Flip or Flop
Long time HGTV fans know this isn't the first time that Christina Hall has separated from an on-screen partner. While the details of her split from Ant Anstead are murky, with a source telling Life & Style that they "just grew apart," Hall's break-up with former co-host Tarek El Moussa was a high-profile affair. In this way, the reasoning behind the "Flip or Flop" divorce is well-documented, with Hall and El Moussa's working relationship being a contributing factor.
"Like any couple, we had our share of issues," the interior designer told People in 2017. "But we went through a lot in a short amount of time." The 2015 birth of their son Brayden and their HGTV workload put a lot of pressure on the couple, with Hall revealing that she resumed working four weeks after welcoming her second child. "I was overwhelmed," she said. "The tension between me and Tarek was high."
The pressure ultimately led to a break-down in communication between the two HGTV stars, with Hall adding, "It got to the point where we weren't even driving to set together." Separating didn't solve all of their problems, as avid "Flip or Flop" viewers will know, but with their divorce firmly behind them, Hall and El Moussa now have a touching co-parenting relationship.