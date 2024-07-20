HGTV's Christina Hall Has Never Had An Easy Time Filming With Her Husbands

Throughout her HGTV career, Christina Hall's three husbands have been notable presences on her shows, serving as her on-screen partners or providing a glimpse into her personal life. Even so, the HGTV star has admitted that these on-screen dynamics can take their toll on relationships, a particularly poignant revelation after news broke of Christina's impending divorce from husband Joshua Hall.

"I mean, it is challenging to work with your spouse, especially if they're not used to being on TV," Hall told Us Weekly. "It's like a character. So, there's just so much conversation and dynamics and things that have to be talked about on and off-camera." The interior designer originally got her start hosting "Flip or Flop" alongside then-spouse Tarek El Moussa. In the aftermath of Christina and El Moussa's tragic 2018 divorce, the HGTV star married Ant Anstead, and their wedding was featured in Season 1 of "Christina on the Coast."

Following her separation from Anstead in 2020, Christina discreetly wed Josh in October 2021, with the two taking their relationship public in July 2021 and hosting a Maui wedding in September 2022. Josh, a licensed realtor, appeared alongside Christina on her series "Christina in the Country," with the two slated to compete against Tarek and his new wife, Heather El Moussa, in the upcoming series "The Flip Off." While HGTV sees many series-leading power couples, it turns out that an on-screen partnership doesn't work for every marriage.

