Details About Kate Middleton's Wedding Dress You Probably Missed

On April 29, 2011, William, Prince of Wales ,married Catherine, Princess of Wales, in a beautiful ceremony, which was aired all over the world for international royal watchers to enjoy as well. One noteworthy feature from the big day was Kate Middleton's wedding dress, designed by Sarah Burton, the former creative director for the Alexander McQueen brand. The staying power of Kate's iconic gown meant it was in the news again twelve years after her and William's wedding due to a viral TikTok.

However, casual royal watchers might not realize just how special Kate's wedding dress was. An article from the royal family's website outlining details of Kate's dress explained she and Burton collaborated on the design. "The dress epitomises timeless British craftsmanship by drawing together talented and skilled workmanship from across the United Kingdom," it read.

The Royal School of Needlework created the lace elements of Kate's wedding dress out of English Cluny and French Chantilly lace. They used the Irish Carrickmacross technique to do so. Throughout the design of Kate's dress, four flowers made of lace can be seen: roses, thistles, daffodils, and shamrocks, one flower for each country in the U.K. (England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland, respectively). Flash forward to 2023, those same four flowers were used in Kate and Princess Charlotte of Wales' matching Alexander McQueen coronation dresses for King Charles III's coronation.

