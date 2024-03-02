Times Harry And Meghan's Penny-Pinching Habits Raised Eyebrows

When you're a former royal and a millionaire, do you really need to get free stuff? People have criticized Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for a lot — such as the Spotify exec who used two brutal words to describe them amid their podcast drama. Although nothing may cut quite as deep as being called "F***ing grifters" for that mess, it likely doesn't feel any better to be called cheap.

In one instance from February 2024, insiders spoke with Page Six about a luxury Harry and Meghan got to use free of charge — a private jet ride to an Invictus Games event in Canada. One insider who claimed to have worked with them quipped, "They certainly don't like to spend their own money." Another said, "It's always other people's money."

According to Page Six, Meghan and Harry have often gotten jet rides from friends. For example, the month prior to their free Canada trip, they flew with Brian Robbins to the premiere of "Bob Marley: One Love" in Jamaica (starring Kingsley Ben-Adir as the titular singer). Meghan and Harry have also stayed at friends' houses while traveling, and one such time was when they were involved in a dangerous paparazzi chase — which might not have transpired if Meghan and Harry had paid for lodging.