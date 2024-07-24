Christina Haack Flaunts Killer Legs In Red Hot Revenge Dress Amid Josh Hall Divorce
Although her divorce from Josh Hall would be a perfectly good excuse to fly under the radar for a while, HGTV star Christina Haack appears to be focusing on having fun with her friends instead. In an Instagram post that surfaced just weeks after the breakup when public, Haack sported a red cocktail-style dress that showed off her legs and proved she's still as stunning as ever. The post is captioned: "Girls night with my girl" and features Haack smiling next to a friend. According to E! News, the photo was taken in front of Delilah at Wynn Las Vegas. Divorce can do a number on anyone's self-esteem, but this outfit choice suggests that Haack isn't letting the situation slow her down.
Of course, there's no better accessory for a killer revenge dress than a loyal friend, and Haack seems to have found just that. According to the post's tag, the "girl" in question is Kristin Rosowski, and this isn't the first time she's appeared by Haack's side. Back in 2020, Haack posted a photo of Rosowski and her smiling on the beach with the caption: "My new neighbor from North Carolina — definitely soul sisters." Rosowski is featured in several other posts on Haack's Instagram account, suggesting the two have a strong bond. This friendship is just one of several that we're betting will help Haack move on from her relationship with Hall.
Christina Haack's friends are in her corner
Her three marriages may have been short-lived — and her third divorce might cost her big — but Christina Haack's friendships appear to be rock solid. In addition to Kristin Rosowski, Haack frequently posts photos of herself with another friend: her publicist, Cassie Schienle. Haack explained their deep connection to Distractify: "We've gone to junior high, high school, and college together — we even lived together in college — and we've been through everything together. I consider her family."
Schienle even appeared on the first episode of "Christina on the Coast" and shared a photo of Haack and her to commemorate the occasion:
Balancing business and friendship can be challenging, but Schienle and Haack predicted this would be their path as children. "We have this saying, C and C, [because] we always knew we would work together when we were older," Haack said. Having a strong support system is crucial when going through major life changes, and it looks like Haack, who once said it wasn't easy filming with her husbands, can safely rely on her friends to help her weather her latest romantic storm.