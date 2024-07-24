Christina Haack Flaunts Killer Legs In Red Hot Revenge Dress Amid Josh Hall Divorce

Although her divorce from Josh Hall would be a perfectly good excuse to fly under the radar for a while, HGTV star Christina Haack appears to be focusing on having fun with her friends instead. In an Instagram post that surfaced just weeks after the breakup when public, Haack sported a red cocktail-style dress that showed off her legs and proved she's still as stunning as ever. The post is captioned: "Girls night with my girl" and features Haack smiling next to a friend. According to E! News, the photo was taken in front of Delilah at Wynn Las Vegas. Divorce can do a number on anyone's self-esteem, but this outfit choice suggests that Haack isn't letting the situation slow her down.

Of course, there's no better accessory for a killer revenge dress than a loyal friend, and Haack seems to have found just that. According to the post's tag, the "girl" in question is Kristin Rosowski, and this isn't the first time she's appeared by Haack's side. Back in 2020, Haack posted a photo of Rosowski and her smiling on the beach with the caption: "My new neighbor from North Carolina — definitely soul sisters." Rosowski is featured in several other posts on Haack's Instagram account, suggesting the two have a strong bond. This friendship is just one of several that we're betting will help Haack move on from her relationship with Hall.