Sunny Hostin's Son Gabe Lives A Pretty Normal Life
Sunny Hostin's top priority hasn't changed much over the years. In a chat with Closer, the talk show host confirmed that her husband, Emmanuel Hostin, and their two children, Paloma and Gabriel "Gabe" Hostin, were more important to her than anything else. The "View" co-host elaborated that she wasn't afraid to let go of career opportunities to ensure that she was around to cheer them on during important life events. Sunny's sacrifices haven't been in vain either, as she has formed a tight-knit bond with her kids. During a 2023 appearance on the "Rachel Ray Show," they surprised the TV personality with a sweet thank-you message for Mother's Day. "Happy Mother's Day to the greatest mom of all time. The [Greatest Of All Time] hands down," Gabe gushed, adding, "I love you to the moon and back. I seriously don't know what I would do without you."
Naturally, she teared up. We witnessed "The View" co-host delivering a similarly emotional reaction in a March 2020 Instagram video showing the moment when Gabe got his Harvard acceptance letter. However, Sunny's celebrity status led to speculation that she had used her net worth to obtain a spot in the prestigious university. On "The View," Sunny clarified that she didn't have enough spare funds to make a sufficiently generous donation to the hallowed institution and insisted that Gabe worked hard to get into his dream school. Based on his impressive but rather normal life, that certainly seems to be the case.
Gabe Hostin has a variety of diverse interests
Shortly before Gabe Hostin earned a spot at Harvard, to get his Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology, the talented youngster played on his high school's football team. Then, as Gabe grew older, he started exploring his interests to find his true passions. In 2019, he took to Instagram to share a video of him playing the saxophone for what appeared to be his high school's band. Gabe's love of music seems to have organically grown into a passion for dance too, as he later joined a troupe named Omo Naija x Wahala Boys, which also honored his African roots. Gabe also tried his hand at directing through a group project at university, and his team notably bagged the class's award for Best Ensemble Cast. In addition to balancing all of these extracurriculars, Gabe also works as a CEO for the non-profit he co-founded, Ivy League Mentoring.
According to his LinkedIn, the company aims to help underprivileged students achieve academic excellence by connecting them to experienced mentors. And it's safe to say that this business has stirred a positive change in the world, as students who benefited from it appeared on "Good Morning America" in 2023 to share their positive experiences. Gabe also helps students with his podcast, "UnTextbooked: Our History Revisited." He's also been shadowing Congressman Ted Lieu since 2019 to get a better grasp on politics. Though Gabe undoubtedly has a lot on his plate, he still makes time for fun.
Sunny Hostin's son also has a rich social life
When Gabe Hostin isn't busy building his life and career, he travels all around the globe. In 2021, Sunny Hostin's beloved son let his adventurous spirit run wild and went bungee jumping in South Africa. He had an equally splendid time on a 2023 trip to Ghana with his friends. It's safe to say that Gabe's preferred vacation spot is the beach as he has visited The Bahamas, Turks and Caicos, Hawaii, and lots more. When he is home, though, he loves to hit the town with his friends. Amidst all this, Gabe continues to prioritize his mental health with frequent family hangouts and his physical well-being by regularly going to the gym. In fact, Gabe's physique even caught Sherri Shepherd's eye. When Sunny attended her talk show, "Sherri" in 2024, she shared a few snaps of then-21-year-old Gabe that showcased his body, and the host joked that she would like to go out with him sometime.
During a subsequent episode of "The View," Sunny admitted that she was uncomfortable at the prospect. Meanwhile, when Gabe himself appeared on Entertainment Tonight's "Spilling The E-Tea," he asserted that the photos his mom had picked led to one of the most embarrassing moments of his life. Gabe also divulged that Shepherd's awkward confession left him feeling "flattered and flabbergasted at the same time." Still, the weird exchange didn't hold a candle to the time Whoopi Goldberg lashed out at Sunny over a certain conspiracy theory or even his mom's controversial take on Queen Elizabeth II's death.