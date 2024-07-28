Sunny Hostin's Son Gabe Lives A Pretty Normal Life

Sunny Hostin's top priority hasn't changed much over the years. In a chat with Closer, the talk show host confirmed that her husband, Emmanuel Hostin, and their two children, Paloma and Gabriel "Gabe" Hostin, were more important to her than anything else. The "View" co-host elaborated that she wasn't afraid to let go of career opportunities to ensure that she was around to cheer them on during important life events. Sunny's sacrifices haven't been in vain either, as she has formed a tight-knit bond with her kids. During a 2023 appearance on the "Rachel Ray Show," they surprised the TV personality with a sweet thank-you message for Mother's Day. "Happy Mother's Day to the greatest mom of all time. The [Greatest Of All Time] hands down," Gabe gushed, adding, "I love you to the moon and back. I seriously don't know what I would do without you."

Naturally, she teared up. We witnessed "The View" co-host delivering a similarly emotional reaction in a March 2020 Instagram video showing the moment when Gabe got his Harvard acceptance letter. However, Sunny's celebrity status led to speculation that she had used her net worth to obtain a spot in the prestigious university. On "The View," Sunny clarified that she didn't have enough spare funds to make a sufficiently generous donation to the hallowed institution and insisted that Gabe worked hard to get into his dream school. Based on his impressive but rather normal life, that certainly seems to be the case.