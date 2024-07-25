Tiffany Trump May Waltz In Marla Maples' Reality TV Footsteps In Last Ditch Effort To Support Donald
Rumor has it that two Trump family members may be raking in votes this fall. As former President Donald Trump's fight for his second term in office heats up, his daughter, Tiffany Trump, may have a surprising plan in mind to lend her support. In 2016, Donald's second wife, Marla Maples, competed on the beloved competition reality series, "Dancing with the Stars." Now, the rumor is that Tiffany will follow in her mom's dancing shoe-clad footsteps.
On July 24, the hub of celeb gossip, Crazy Days and Nights, posted a blind item that is rumored to be about Tiffany. The blind item claims that the "offspring of a former A++ lister" is in talks to join the next season of the reality series since it will air weekly throughout the election season. The series' 33rd season is set to premiere on September 17, and the finale typically airs toward the end of November. Election Day will take place on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, and of course, there will be early voting in the days leading up. Whether or not being able to tune in to "Dancing with the Stars" to see Tiffany in the thick of election season will actually help her dad win back the White House is unclear. In any event, though, the timing certainly lines up well.
Tiffany Trump may be competing against Kamala Harris' step-daughter
A TikTok video discussing the rumor suggests that not only will Tiffany Trump be joining "Dancing with the Stars'" 33rd season, but Kamala Harris' step-daughter, Ella Emhoff, is also rumored to be joining the cast. Yet, the comments on the video are overwhelmingly against the idea of a televised First-daughter-hopeful dance battle. "Please don't," urged one TikTok user. Another said, "We are such an unserious nation," while one simply called the idea "cringe."
Tiffany joined her dad in court during his criminal fraud trial and attended the 2024 Republican National Convention, making it clear that she wants to be there to support Donald Trump while he fights for another presidency. Still, it's difficult to imagine that she could have much of an effect on his campaign by joining the "Dancing with the Stars" cast. But, if all press really is good press, then Tiffany's dancing skills could come in handy. And she surely has her own reasons for wanting a spot on the show. Her mom, Marla Maples, dedicated her final dance on "Dancing with the Stars" to Tiffany, who watched the performance from the front row. Maples later said that Tiffany was "proud of her momma," per People. The upcoming season's cast has yet to be formally announced, but if Tiffany does join the series, then maybe she and her dad will find themselves voting for each other this November.