Tiffany Trump May Waltz In Marla Maples' Reality TV Footsteps In Last Ditch Effort To Support Donald

Rumor has it that two Trump family members may be raking in votes this fall. As former President Donald Trump's fight for his second term in office heats up, his daughter, Tiffany Trump, may have a surprising plan in mind to lend her support. In 2016, Donald's second wife, Marla Maples, competed on the beloved competition reality series, "Dancing with the Stars." Now, the rumor is that Tiffany will follow in her mom's dancing shoe-clad footsteps.

On July 24, the hub of celeb gossip, Crazy Days and Nights, posted a blind item that is rumored to be about Tiffany. The blind item claims that the "offspring of a former A++ lister" is in talks to join the next season of the reality series since it will air weekly throughout the election season. The series' 33rd season is set to premiere on September 17, and the finale typically airs toward the end of November. Election Day will take place on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, and of course, there will be early voting in the days leading up. Whether or not being able to tune in to "Dancing with the Stars" to see Tiffany in the thick of election season will actually help her dad win back the White House is unclear. In any event, though, the timing certainly lines up well.

