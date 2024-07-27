Why Simone Biles Wasn't At The Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony

The rain that fell in Paris at the opening ceremonies of the Olympic Games couldn't dampen the spirits of the athletes, performers, the enthusiastic crowd, or the NBC commentators. (In fact, host Kelly Clarkson drew attention for talking too much during the ceremony.) The vibe of the Games was even more hopeful and joyful than it was back in Tokyo in 2021. If you recall, the event was nearly canceled due to the COVID pandemic, but officials reached a compromise by not allowing spectators into the venues. Then another blow occurred during the event when Simone Biles tragically withdrew from the competition. She explained she was experiencing the "twisties," a dangerous loss of physical orientation during aerial moves. But the following years allowed her to regain equilibrium both mentally and personally, and by 2024, Biles had emerged once again as the one to beat in Paris. So when the superstar gymnast was absent from the opening festivities, naturally there was panic. Had the twisties returned? Was Biles injured? Was she boycotting out of protest?

Advertisement

No, no, and no — thankfully! USA Gymnastics posted a tweet on X (formerly Twitter) explaining Biles and her teammates were intentionally left out. "U.S. Artistic Gymnasts will not be part of the Opening Ceremony as they prepare for the beginning of their Olympic Competition tomorrow & Sunday," the account said. "Go Team USA!"

U.S. Artistic Gymnasts will not be part of the Opening Ceremony as they prepare for the beginning of their Olympic Competition tomorrow & Sunday. Go Team USA! pic.twitter.com/gfyN3VtMab — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) July 26, 2024

As fun as it might have been to join their fellow American athletes riding in boats down the Seine on Friday night, getting enough rest and practice time was deemed more important.

Advertisement