Why Simone Biles Wasn't At The Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony
The rain that fell in Paris at the opening ceremonies of the Olympic Games couldn't dampen the spirits of the athletes, performers, the enthusiastic crowd, or the NBC commentators. (In fact, host Kelly Clarkson drew attention for talking too much during the ceremony.) The vibe of the Games was even more hopeful and joyful than it was back in Tokyo in 2021. If you recall, the event was nearly canceled due to the COVID pandemic, but officials reached a compromise by not allowing spectators into the venues. Then another blow occurred during the event when Simone Biles tragically withdrew from the competition. She explained she was experiencing the "twisties," a dangerous loss of physical orientation during aerial moves. But the following years allowed her to regain equilibrium both mentally and personally, and by 2024, Biles had emerged once again as the one to beat in Paris. So when the superstar gymnast was absent from the opening festivities, naturally there was panic. Had the twisties returned? Was Biles injured? Was she boycotting out of protest?
No, no, and no — thankfully! USA Gymnastics posted a tweet on X (formerly Twitter) explaining Biles and her teammates were intentionally left out. "U.S. Artistic Gymnasts will not be part of the Opening Ceremony as they prepare for the beginning of their Olympic Competition tomorrow & Sunday," the account said. "Go Team USA!"
U.S. Artistic Gymnasts will not be part of the Opening Ceremony as they prepare for the beginning of their Olympic Competition tomorrow & Sunday. Go Team USA! pic.twitter.com/gfyN3VtMab
As fun as it might have been to join their fellow American athletes riding in boats down the Seine on Friday night, getting enough rest and practice time was deemed more important.
Simone Biles is poised to make history
Not only is Simone Biles rejoining the USA Olympics gymnastics team alongside 2021 teammates Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, and Jade Carey, she could also leave Paris with a couple of personal-best records. USA Gymnastics notes Biles could potentially be the first American gymnast to earn more than seven gold medals. She currently has four, and she'll be participating in at least three events in the 2024 Games.
Even more impressively, Biles might add another self-named skill to the gymnastic world. She already has five skills named for her — two in vault, one in balance beam, and one in floor exercise — and she plans to debut another in Paris. The potential new "Biles" on the uneven bars adds a difficult half-turn to an already challenging full turn off handstand on the lower bar. Small wonder the renowned gymnast is following orders to steer clear of late nights and parties in the days leading up to her comeback. Biles' mother, Nellie Biles, told Us Weekly, "The first [gymnastics] competition is Sunday, which is women's qualifier and of course she needs to rest up before that competition. She is feeling really good. I spoke to her this morning and she's doing great."
The social media posts Biles has recently shared show she's back in it to win it. Her Instagram Stories feed on the day before the opening ceremonies included a clip of her executing a spectacular triple-somersault vault in practice. We can't wait to see her go for gold again.