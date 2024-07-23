Tragic Details About Suni Lee

Sunisa Lee, known to her family and fans as Suni, has had a long and difficult journey to land a spot in the 2024 Olympic Games' American gymnastics team. Lee has been doing backflips since she can remember. Her father noticed her interest in gymnastics when she was still very young and encouraged her to keep going. He even built a balance beam so Lee could practice her self-taught moves in the family's backyard. "I was always jumping on the bed or having my dad spot me while I was doing backflips and stuff like that," Lee told TwinCities.com (via CNN).

Lee's mother was not amused by her daughter practicing gymnastics inside the confines of their already cramped family home (Lee has five siblings), so she enrolled her in a gymnastics class — and the rest is history, as they say. Still, Lee continued to use the beam her father built whenever she got restless at home and wanted to practice the routines she learned in class. "If I wasn't in the gym, I was always outside on the beam doing extra things because I didn't want to get behind. I always wanted to get better," she told the Daily Mail. "[My father] would watch me and try and coach me, even though he didn't know what he was talking about."

Lee has had to fight tooth and nail to make her dreams come true since, and she almost gave up a few times when tragedy struck.

