Olympic Athlete Trinity Rodman Is Dating A Fellow Athlete (& They Have Something Else Major In Common)
Three must be their lucky number! Trinity Rodman, Olympic soccer player and daughter of ultra-famous former basketball player Dennis Rodman, went public with her boyfriend on May 21, 2024. And, Rodman was the first to point out that she and her significant other share something else significant: Their first names. That's right, Rodman is dating NFL wide receiver and current free agent, Trinity Benson.
Rodman added a simple caption to the photos she posted with Benson, "Trinity squared," along with an emoji of a face peeking through its hands and an emoji blowing a kiss. Benson commented on the post, adding, "my treacherous lil' twin," alongside an emoji of two hands making the shape of a heart. The two Trinitys haven't posted much about their relationship since they made what fellow pro soccer players Sophia Smith, Alyssa Thompson, and Jaedyn Shaw described in the Insta comments as their "hard launch," but here's what we know about the couple so far.
Trinity Rodman is one of the best soccer players in the world
Trinity Rodman came into the sports world with a famous last name and a pretty intimidating athletic legacy to live up to, but she has risen to the occasion and then some. Born on May 20, 2002, to NBA star player Dennis Rodman and Michelle Moyer, Trinity Rodman was initially set to play college soccer for Washington State University, but those plans were waylaid by the COVID-19 pandemic that hit during what should have been her freshman season. Instead of waiting it out, Rodman took her shot at the professional league, and the Washington Spirit snapped her up. She was the second player to be drafted, and at 18 years old, she was the youngest person at the time to be recruited into the National Women's Soccer League.
Now, the 22-year-old is competing in her first Olympics and has already made a splash, scoring the first goal for Team USA in the Paris games. On the night of her draft into pro soccer, Trinity Rodman said (per Goal), "I'm excited to be known as Trinity Rodman and not just Dennis Rodman's daughter." It's safe to say she's well on her way to making that a reality. Dennis Rodman was a second-round NBA draft pick, chosen 27th overall, when he was 25 years old, meaning his daughter had him beat by about seven years and 25 draft slots.
Trinity Benson has played for three NFL teams (so far)
Trinity Benson is a professional wide receiver who is currently a free agent after being released by the Cleveland Browns on November 20, 2023. In addition to being signed with the Browns, Benson has also played for the Denver Broncos and the Detroit Lions during his career.
Born January 16, 1997, Benson is originally from Lewisville, Texas, and prior to his NFL career, he earned his stripes playing for Oklahoma's East Central University. And if Benson's Instagram is anything to go by, it would seem he has a passion for travel, as nearly every snap that isn't about his athletic career seems to feature him in an exotic locale. Plus, his only other starring role in Trinity Rodman's Instagram aside from their launch photo is a collage of the couple and some friends living it up in New York City.
Clearly, "Trinity squared" has a lot in common besides their name. These two professional athletes are still in the early stages of their relationship, but if they make it in the long run and Rodman decides to join the ranks of female athletes with gorgeous husbands, they have the easy and hilarious baby name option that could make them Trinity cubed.