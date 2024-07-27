Olympic Athlete Trinity Rodman Is Dating A Fellow Athlete (& They Have Something Else Major In Common)

Trinity Rodman came into the sports world with a famous last name and a pretty intimidating athletic legacy to live up to, but she has risen to the occasion and then some. Born on May 20, 2002, to NBA star player Dennis Rodman and Michelle Moyer, Trinity Rodman was initially set to play college soccer for Washington State University, but those plans were waylaid by the COVID-19 pandemic that hit during what should have been her freshman season. Instead of waiting it out, Rodman took her shot at the professional league, and the Washington Spirit snapped her up. She was the second player to be drafted, and at 18 years old, she was the youngest person at the time to be recruited into the National Women's Soccer League.

Now, the 22-year-old is competing in her first Olympics and has already made a splash, scoring the first goal for Team USA in the Paris games. On the night of her draft into pro soccer, Trinity Rodman said (per Goal), "I'm excited to be known as Trinity Rodman and not just Dennis Rodman's daughter." It's safe to say she's well on her way to making that a reality. Dennis Rodman was a second-round NBA draft pick, chosen 27th overall, when he was 25 years old, meaning his daughter had him beat by about seven years and 25 draft slots.