We Wanted To See Melania Trump With Marla Maples' Hair, So We Made It Happen

Donald Trump's marital track record may not be the best — current wife Melania Trump is his third overall — but the former president certainly has a knack for picking total beauty queens. All of Donald's wives were previously models before adding Trump to their names, and they all took pride in maintaining their looks even after leaving the runway behind. But Melania stands out from predecessors Ivana Trump and Marla Maples in one aspect: Her hair color. Whereas the first two Mrs. Trumps were blondes, the third has chestnut brown tresses. Occasionally, the former first lady will add some lighter highlights for contrast, but she's never gone full-on yellow.

Advertisement

Since Melania has transformed herself over the years from a small-town Slovenian girl to a White House resident, why not give her one more makeover? We were curious to see how the current Mrs. Trump might look if she were as blonde as her husband's second wife, Maples. Does a sweet-Georgia-peach color suit an Eastern European queen? We turned to our skilled Static Media photo editing team for answers. Through the magic of Photoshop, they lightened Melania's hair to a sunnier shade — and not surprisingly, it brightened up her entire look in the process.