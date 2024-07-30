Astrologer's Prediction For Kamala Harris Is Eerily Accurate Four Years After Becoming VP

Politics and astrology don't exactly mix, but the lead-up to the 2024 United States presidential election has been riddled with uncertainties. That has led many to become intrigued by some of the predictions certain astrologers have been making on the internet. With the steady decline of President Joe Biden's health becoming clear during the first 2024 presidential debate, many wondered whether he would bow out of the race and let Vice President Kamala Harris take the reigns. As it turns out, astrologer Amy Tripp predicted that Biden would do just that back in 2020.

On August 11, 2020, Tripp took to X, formerly Twitter, to predict that Biden's then-running mate, Kamala Harris, would be running for president come 2024. "Kamala Harris will be 60 in 4 years. I see her running for President in 2024 since this coincides with her Saturn return," Tripp wrote. Some were skeptical of the prediction, with one follower pointing out, "If Biden is elected in 2020 then he would be the nominee for the 2024 election, she can't run." Tripp responded, "He's too old." Funnily enough, those three words became the Republican Party's favorite 2024 catchphrase.

As calls for Biden to step down increased, Tripp made another prediction on July 11 via X, noting that the president withdrew from the race on July 21 "at the Capricorn Full Moon." And lo and behold, that's exactly what happened. Biden endorsed Harris as the Democratic presidential nominee, and she has since managed to secure enough delegates to win the party's presidential nomination.

