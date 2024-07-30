Astrologer's Prediction For Kamala Harris Is Eerily Accurate Four Years After Becoming VP
Politics and astrology don't exactly mix, but the lead-up to the 2024 United States presidential election has been riddled with uncertainties. That has led many to become intrigued by some of the predictions certain astrologers have been making on the internet. With the steady decline of President Joe Biden's health becoming clear during the first 2024 presidential debate, many wondered whether he would bow out of the race and let Vice President Kamala Harris take the reigns. As it turns out, astrologer Amy Tripp predicted that Biden would do just that back in 2020.
On August 11, 2020, Tripp took to X, formerly Twitter, to predict that Biden's then-running mate, Kamala Harris, would be running for president come 2024. "Kamala Harris will be 60 in 4 years. I see her running for President in 2024 since this coincides with her Saturn return," Tripp wrote. Some were skeptical of the prediction, with one follower pointing out, "If Biden is elected in 2020 then he would be the nominee for the 2024 election, she can't run." Tripp responded, "He's too old." Funnily enough, those three words became the Republican Party's favorite 2024 catchphrase.
As calls for Biden to step down increased, Tripp made another prediction on July 11 via X, noting that the president withdrew from the race on July 21 "at the Capricorn Full Moon." And lo and behold, that's exactly what happened. Biden endorsed Harris as the Democratic presidential nominee, and she has since managed to secure enough delegates to win the party's presidential nomination.
Astrologer Amy Tripp has predicted whether Kamala Harris will win the 2024 election
With Amy Tripp's predictions appearing to be eerily accurate, pundits have been eager to hear her thoughts on whether or not Kamala Harris will make history as the first Black female president of the United States, and depending on which party you favor, you may or may not like the answer.
Speaking to the New York Post, Tripp broached the subject of the next president, saying that former president Donald Trump should buckle up for a bumpy ride. "Uranus is on his midheaven which shows ... unpredictability with his career and goals," Tripp said. Meanwhile back over on X (formerly Twitter), Tripp was bombarded with questions about who the next president will be. One follower asked, "So Trump wins though right?!" to which Tripp replied, "Yes." She reiterated this statement during her interview with the New York Post, saying that she still believes Trump will be elected president again come November, not Harris.
Joe Biden might have stepped down just in time
During her interview with the New York Post, Amy Tripp touched on President Joe Biden's health and what his future might hold, and her predictions were a little ominous. "Pluto is on his sun. He could have some sort of health crisis come up or his health could continue to decline," she said. Meanwhile, Biden's doctor has weighed in on his health, saying that the president is recovering well from his recent bout of COVID-19. Given Tripp's grim predictions about Biden's future well-being, however, he likely dropped out of the race just in time.
Meanwhile, Kamala Harris has stepped into her new role as the Democratic presidential nominee with ease, making it clear that she is set on winning the election. "We are the underdogs in this race, but this is a people-powered campaign," she told a crowd at a Massachusetts fundraising event (via NDTV).
It is widely believed that Biden's COVID-19 diagnosis is the straw that broke the camel's back. When the president's diagnosis first became public, Democrats were shaking their heads in dismay at the timing. "The timing of this could not possibly be worse," one unnamed Democrat told Politico. "It reminds everybody how old Joe Biden is." While many called for him to step down, Biden's dropout address still came as a surprise, leaving Republicans scrambling to readjust Donald Trump's approach to his 2024 presidential campaign now that Harris is his primary rival.