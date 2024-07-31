The Worst Outfits Melania Trump's Clone Margo Martin Has Ever Worn
If you've ever noticed that Margo Martin, Donald Trump's deputy communications chief, bears a striking resemblance to Melania Trump, you're not alone. Much of what makes these two ladies in Donald's inner circle look similar is how they style themselves. Martin's long, wavy locks and sophisticated ensembles often appear Melania-inspired. And it's clear that Martin knows what she likes when it comes to her personal style. However, just because this political powerhouse has a flair for fashion doesn't mean that she's never sported a bad look.
Martin and her twin, Melania, both tend to dress well, but they have also each had an occasional fashion faux pas. Okay, Martin has yet to wear a jacket that says, "I really don't care — do u?" like Melania famously did. But that doesn't mean she hasn't sported the odd, ugly accessory or put together a downright confusing 'fit or two. Of all of Martin's outfits over the years, a few stand out as the worst of the worst.
Her multi-colored snake print dress
Animal prints may be popular, but there is probably a good reason why we don't see them in bold colors very often. A purple snakeskin print? That is a very risky choice, especially when paired with a blue snakeskin waist belt. In April 2023, Margo Martin posted a photo on Instagram showing her posing alongside Donald Trump. She captioned the photo carousel "fight night" and included photos of a UFC fight they attended.
Martin's jewel-toned snake print dress surely stuck out like a sore thumb at this event, and it actually sticks out like a sore thumb amidst her own typical style. The shade of purple could be unexpected in a good way with Martin's coloring, but it would have to be sans snakeskin print and the blue belt. As it is, this dress is caught somewhere between 2015 nightclub attire and office wear, and it doesn't fit either category perfectly.
When she clashed her business casual 'fit with sneakers
Sneakers may be the shoe that is most likely to go with everything — especially these days. Yet, when paired with the ultimate business casual outfit, we're not so sure. When hitting the New York City streets after leaving Trump Tower in May 2024, Margo Martin paired some cropped skinny black pants with a tucked-in blue button-down. While it may be a bit on the boring side, there's nothing wrong this classic office-ready ensemble. Yet, the accessories Martin chose caused the look to fall flat.
This ensemble would have looked great with some pumps, colorful flats, or even printed booties. These athletic sneakers, on the other hand, didn't work well with her sophisticated 'fit. We also would have loved to see her swap out her black bag for something in a bold print or a pop of color to add some interest to an otherwise simple ensemble.
Her denim on denim look with cowboy boots
Denim on denim can be a tough look to pull off, but that doesn't mean it can't be done well. Unfortunately, Margo Martin's version was not. In 2023, Martin posted a photo to Instagram showing her posing with pals Brittany Aldean and Jenna Perdue. Martin sported a medium-wash denim corset top with some lighter denim shorts. She paired her all-denim fit with red cowboy boots.
Wearing two shades of denim at once often works better than a whole outfit in an entirely matching shade. Yet, this top and these shorts just clashed with each other. A darker denim top and lighter wash shorts may have worked better, and pairing this top with black shorts is another great option. As it was, though, this ensemble just felt incongruous and needed something tying it together. Some accessories like a belt and bag to make the look more cohesive could have helped. However, accessorizing with nothing but red cowboy boots just made this outfit even more mismatched.
Her embarrassing Donald Trump crewneck
If we'd expect anyone to wear a Donald Trump crewneck, it would have to be Margo Martin. Still, that doesn't mean that we love the fashion statement. A cozy sweatshirt with leggings is the ultimate go-to casual 'fit. Unfortunately, this laid-back look would have worked better with a plain, grey crewneck. Martin's version featured a photo of Trump with a pink background, wearing a baseball cap and talking on a flip phone. The background of the image features text repeating "Make America great again," and beneath Trump's photo, the words "Miss me yet?" are scrawled in a cutesy font.
Most of us have a graphic tee or sweatshirt featuring something we love buried somewhere in our closet. And, of course, we know that Martin agrees with this sweatshirt's sentiment. Yet, sporting a piece of clothing like this feels a bit on the tacky side for someone who actually works for Trump.
Her mismatched boots and minidress
In defense of this particular ensemble, both the green button-down mini dress and the gold boots earned Martin compliments on her Instagram post. And, we won't necessarily disagree with said compliments. The problem isn't either of these pieces; it's the choice to pair them together.
It's clear that Martin has a penchant for cowboy boots — often sporting the style of shoe in various hues. Yet, these gold boots are a very strange height — not quite a bootie nor a knee-high boot. And that height probably wouldn't work with most looks — save perhaps a pair of cropped jeans or a maxi dress. One thing they definitely don't work with, however, is this dress. The vibes of these two items just clash. Martin may have thought the boots spiced up an otherwise simple, conservative dress. Instead, it looks like she got dressed in the dark and just picked the wrong shoes.