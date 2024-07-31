The Worst Outfits Melania Trump's Clone Margo Martin Has Ever Worn

If you've ever noticed that Margo Martin, Donald Trump's deputy communications chief, bears a striking resemblance to Melania Trump, you're not alone. Much of what makes these two ladies in Donald's inner circle look similar is how they style themselves. Martin's long, wavy locks and sophisticated ensembles often appear Melania-inspired. And it's clear that Martin knows what she likes when it comes to her personal style. However, just because this political powerhouse has a flair for fashion doesn't mean that she's never sported a bad look.

Martin and her twin, Melania, both tend to dress well, but they have also each had an occasional fashion faux pas. Okay, Martin has yet to wear a jacket that says, "I really don't care — do u?" like Melania famously did. But that doesn't mean she hasn't sported the odd, ugly accessory or put together a downright confusing 'fit or two. Of all of Martin's outfits over the years, a few stand out as the worst of the worst.