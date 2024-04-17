Inside Trump Aide Margo Martin's Friendship With Brittany Aldean

Margo Martin, Donald Trump's deputy communications chief, has certainly sparked the public's interest. Martin was by Donald's side in court on April 15, 2024, despite his wife Melania Trump's eyebrow-raising absence from his criminal trial. Perusing Martin's Instagram account quickly shows that she is part of a tight-knit friend group, and there is one member of that friend group who may stand out from the crowd. Brittany Aldean, wife of country singer Jason Aldean, is close friends with Martin, and they often appear on each other's social media accounts. Unsurprisingly, fans want to know more about this duo's friendship.

Martin shared a photo of herself posing alongside Jason and Brittany at an event in her New Year's post for 2023. She even cropped down the photo to make it her profile picture on Instagram. In another photo featuring the ladies' friends group, Brittany posed front and center, and Martin was right by her side. She included the caption, "The Aldeans sure know how to throw a party," indicating that Brittany was the event's host.

A woman working in politics — who is always by Donald's side as he attempts to secure another presidential term — and a clothing designer and first lady of country music may not seem like the most likely BFFs. In reality, though, they have more in common than the public may think. First of all, they are both southern ladies: Martin grew up in Oklahoma, and Brittany comes from Charlotte, North Carolina. Secondly, this pair has another important thing in common: politics.