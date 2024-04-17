Inside Trump Aide Margo Martin's Friendship With Brittany Aldean
Margo Martin, Donald Trump's deputy communications chief, has certainly sparked the public's interest. Martin was by Donald's side in court on April 15, 2024, despite his wife Melania Trump's eyebrow-raising absence from his criminal trial. Perusing Martin's Instagram account quickly shows that she is part of a tight-knit friend group, and there is one member of that friend group who may stand out from the crowd. Brittany Aldean, wife of country singer Jason Aldean, is close friends with Martin, and they often appear on each other's social media accounts. Unsurprisingly, fans want to know more about this duo's friendship.
Martin shared a photo of herself posing alongside Jason and Brittany at an event in her New Year's post for 2023. She even cropped down the photo to make it her profile picture on Instagram. In another photo featuring the ladies' friends group, Brittany posed front and center, and Martin was right by her side. She included the caption, "The Aldeans sure know how to throw a party," indicating that Brittany was the event's host.
A woman working in politics — who is always by Donald's side as he attempts to secure another presidential term — and a clothing designer and first lady of country music may not seem like the most likely BFFs. In reality, though, they have more in common than the public may think. First of all, they are both southern ladies: Martin grew up in Oklahoma, and Brittany comes from Charlotte, North Carolina. Secondly, this pair has another important thing in common: politics.
Brittany Aldean supports Donald Trump just like her BFF
Seeing as she has made a career out of supporting Donald Trump at every turn, there is no question about Margo Martin's political views. Interestingly, though, Brittany Aldean has been just as open about the views she shares with Martin — even when it gets her into trouble with fans. As the co-owner of the clothing line Brittany + Kasi, Brittan's brand has sold multiple politically charged clothing pieces, including apparel that read, "Mamas Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Liberals," per People.
In 2021, Brittany received backlash for a post on Instagram featuring her in a shirt reading, "Anti-Biden Social Club," and her kids sporting shirts that said "Hidin' from Biden." Evidently, she stood by the post since she hadn't taken it down by the time Joe Biden and Donald's second presidential race rolled around. Her husband, Jason Aldean, stood by it, too. He made his post amidst the backlash, captioned, "I will never apologize for my beliefs or my love for my family and country. This is the greatest country in the world and I want to keep it that way."
Brittany has continued to be open about her political beliefs, writing controversial remarks about gender-affirming care on Instagram in 2022, and posting criticism of the Biden administration on Instagram as recently as January 2024. Clearly, Brittany and Martin have plenty in common, and they'll surely be supporting Donald, best friend style, this election season.
Margo Martin is an important part of Donald Trump's inner circle
Of course, Margo Martin is more than a Donald Trump supporter. Not only did Martin remain on Donald's team when he left the White House, but she has been loyal to the former president, sticking by his side in many areas of his life — even down to his court appearances. It certainly helps Donald's optics to have someone who always sticks by him, especially considering the public's increasing concern about Trump's relationship with his family, as they tend to steer clear of the campaign trail these days.
Martin does not fly solo when it comes to being there for Donald. She is often joined by her fellow staffer Natalie Harp, who also attended Trump's first days in court for his criminal trial. Beyond being his support when he needs it, Martin frequently visits Mar-a-Lago, Donald's golf courses, and events alongside the former president. She also frequently has members of her friend group in tow, Brittany Aldean included, making Donald's inner circle appear committed, enthusiastic, and ever-growing.