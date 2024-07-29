René-Charles Angélil: The Tragic, Real-Life Story Of Celine Dion's Eldest Son

On January 25, 2001, singing legend Celine Dion became a mom when her oldest son, René-Charles Angélil, was born. He was named after his father, Dion's husband René Angélil. The couple dealt with fertility issues, and Dion was elated by her son's birth. "He's a miracle baby for us," she informed Oprah Winfrey in 2002. "It's a dream come true in many ways. I will never be the same person anymore."

Advertisement

When René-Charles was growing up, Dion was a hands-on mom and she spent time reading and playing with him. On occasion, he got to watch his mom sing live. While this sounds like a pretty awesome childhood, René-Charles has also had his share of hardship. He was so inspired by his mom's music career that he decided to create his own songs when he was 17. Unbeknownst to Dion, René-Charles released his rap tunes on SoundCloud in 2018. He was deliberately secretive because he wanted to succeed on his own merits. Unfortunately, while two of the five songs charted at #1 and #2 (and earned Dion's approval), he got blasted by listeners for using Auto-Tune.

Not surprisingly, some critics also judged René-Charles harshly due to his parentage. "Do you have a special real talent or you're going to be always in your mom's shadow?!" one cruelly questioned on Instagram. However, this wasn't the first or the last time René-Charles dealt with a difficult life event.

Advertisement