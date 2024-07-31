Inside The Drama Behind Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Engagement Interview

Back in December 2022, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries broke records with the release of its first three episodes, providing a never-before-seen look into the lives of the controversial royals. In this way, the "Meghan & Harry" documentary saw many surprising revelations, including Markle's allegation that the duo's 2017 engagement interview with BBC was an "orchestrated reality show."

Long-time followers know that the timeline of Meghan Markle's drama with the royal family is complicated, with the engagement interview seemingly serving as an example of Meghan and Harry's real-life experiences being suppressed by either the royal family or the media prior to their UK exit. However, BBC journalist and interviewer Mishal Husain has provided her own perspective on the situation, countering Markle's assertions about the inauthenticity of the exchange.

"When the Duchess of Sussex said that my engagement interview with her and Harry was an 'orchestrated reality show,' I didn't know what to make of it," Husain told Saga Magazine. "It was two people who were full of joy in each other and life" (via Newsweek). In this way, just like many aspects of their royal life, Meghan and Harry's engagement interview has garnered its fair share of drama.

