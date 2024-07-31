Tragic Details About Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner has long been regarded as the very personification of sunshine and rainbows. Right from cinema screens down to our Instagram screens, she has acted as a harbinger of happiness for audiences across the world, spreading smiles and good vibes all around. But no matter just how easy being lovable comes to her, the "Alias" star is like every next regular person with their own fair share of tragedies.

It may be a hard pill to swallow, given the ceaselessly endearing public image she has crafted for herself, but Garner has lived through some seriously trying times — only to come out on the other side a more resilient woman. As she put it to People in 2021 about keeping her home, family, and herself afloat during the pandemic: "I've learned that I'm pretty sturdy. ... I mean I have my moments, but pretty much, I'm really OK."

From surviving more than one failed marriage to fearing for the safety of her children, and also coping with body-shamers on the loose, Garner has been through some of the lowest lows that come with being a widely scrutinized celebrity. Major moments of distress in her life, such as her excessively publicized divorce from Ben Affleck for instance, were marred by ancillary tragedies that had her paying heavy costs often unavoidable for someone as famous as she. Here's looking back at a few of the toughest challenges Jennifer Garner has had to deal with during her time as a public figure.

