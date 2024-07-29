Barron Trump's Rumored Classmate Confirms The Tragic Truth We All Suspected
In May 2024, Barron Trump graduated from Oxbridge Academy, a prestigious (and controversial) private high school, and some of his former classmates have reportedly spilled the tea on what Barron was like while he was there. Barron, like his mother Melania Trump, doesn't seem to be one to often show public emotion — Barron's big moment at graduation is just one example of how he takes after her. And the observations about the teenager by his classmates certainly seem to match up with that secretive, keep-to-yourself vibe we've seen in the few times he's made public appearances over the years.
"He never attended football games or dances," one of Barron's friends told the Daily Mail. "I don't think he met up with anyone outside of school or went on dates. ... I'm sure he had fun in his own way but it was a bit of a shame that he didn't get to have a normal high school life like everyone else."
According to the article, Barron wasn't allowed to be included in anyone's social media posts, and despite his prominence as the son of former President Donald Trump, he wasn't mentioned in his high school's yearbook. He wasn't involved in sports — though Barron's height could have made him a great candidate for basketball and he's long loved soccer.
Barron wouldn't eat lunch and had Secret Service around
When Barron Trump did go to classes in person at Oxbridge Academy — he apparently did a portion of his work online — he was guarded by Secret Service, which his fellow classmates were able to take in stride. In another security measure, Barron was reportedly listed in school records with a pseudonym, so in case any hackers were able to access them, they wouldn't know which student was Barron. While security issues make sense given who Barron's father is and keeping Barron's life private makes sense given who his mother is, there was one particularly unexpected revelation about his time at school.
It turns out that Barron would reportedly hang out with his friends at lunch; however, "he never ate any lunch," a friend explained to the Daily Mail. "He never specifically said why, just that he would wait until he got home to eat." Mar-a-Lago is only about a 15 or 20-minute drive from the school, but a full school day without food seems like it would be a challenge, especially for a growing teenager.
Despite his decidedly low-profile time at school, a different, perhaps more unexpected side of Barron's personality was still able to shine through. "Barron was very funny and sociable. He would start the most random conversations and could be very entertaining," one classmate said. This backs up what "PBD" podcast co-hosts said about Barron during a dinner at Mar-a-Lago— they also thought he was amusing and personable.