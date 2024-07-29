Barron Trump's Rumored Classmate Confirms The Tragic Truth We All Suspected

In May 2024, Barron Trump graduated from Oxbridge Academy, a prestigious (and controversial) private high school, and some of his former classmates have reportedly spilled the tea on what Barron was like while he was there. Barron, like his mother Melania Trump, doesn't seem to be one to often show public emotion — Barron's big moment at graduation is just one example of how he takes after her. And the observations about the teenager by his classmates certainly seem to match up with that secretive, keep-to-yourself vibe we've seen in the few times he's made public appearances over the years.

"He never attended football games or dances," one of Barron's friends told the Daily Mail. "I don't think he met up with anyone outside of school or went on dates. ... I'm sure he had fun in his own way but it was a bit of a shame that he didn't get to have a normal high school life like everyone else."

According to the article, Barron wasn't allowed to be included in anyone's social media posts, and despite his prominence as the son of former President Donald Trump, he wasn't mentioned in his high school's yearbook. He wasn't involved in sports — though Barron's height could have made him a great candidate for basketball and he's long loved soccer.