In January 2011, Donald Trump appeared on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" alongside his third wife, Melania Trump, and his five children. At the time, Donald was exploring a run for the presidency; he wound up bowing out of the race that May, but the family interview on "Oprah" seems to have been meant to do some damage control on the real estate tycoon's reputation, turning the tabloid fixture into a respectable family man. "I've always said I've been a great father. Less of a good husband," Donald said, adding, "I love my family."

Advertisement

That would be a telling remark all its own, but Donald went into further detail. "We were helped by the fact that I never left anyone for Melania," he said. "When you leave for somebody, it's very hard to blend that family, but I never left [anyone] for Melania." (According to The List's timeline of Donald's relationship with Melania, that may not be true.)

He's referring, of course, to the fact that he is well-known for having had a wandering eye in the past. In fact, the former president isn't the only member of the Trump dynasty to have been dogged by stories of infidelity throughout the family's time in the public eye. Some have been proven, while others remain only rumors, but everyone from Melania herself to various Trump children have been accused of having had affairs. These are the affair rumors that have plagued the Trump family.

Advertisement