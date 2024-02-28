The Complete Timeline Of Aubrey O'Day's Alleged Affair With Donald Trump Jr.

The sparks between Donald Trump Jr. and Aubrey O'Day began on the reality television show, "The Apprentice," which aired in 2012 after filming during the previous year. Thanks to the singer's lack of subtleness, rumors about their affair began soon after viewers began watching them on-screen together. In one episode, she admitted having a crush on him — even though he was married and had been for over five years. "Don Jr. makes me nervous because his opinion means a lot," she said. "He's done this for a very long time. And also, I have a very big crush on him, so I don't want to disappoint him."

We do not know if they had begun the alleged affair at the time the episode was filmed, but we know that their dalliance began towards the end of 2011 and got deep quickly. O'Day's social media posts (retrieved via BuzzFeed News) show that her secret relationship with an unnamed man was in full swing by November 2011. "Woke up in a room filled wall to wall with my fav flower, white lilies. You gave me a garden of love, baby," she tweeted that month. Her tweet came a month after Don Jr and his wife welcomed their third child.