Olympic Athlete Adam Peaty's Girlfriend Has A Very Famous Father
After a rainy opening ceremony, which was attended by some of the worst dressed stars, the 2024 Paris Olympic games are now in full swing. Athletes are hoping their talents and hard work will pay off and bring them glory on the world stage; one such athlete is Adam Peaty, a swimmer competing for Team GB. He's not a stranger to fame. He competed in the 2016 and 2020 Olympics, winning three gold medals. Plus, his girlfriend is none other than Holly Ramsay, one of Gordon Ramsay's six kids. Yes, that Gordon Ramsay, the Michelin-starred chef with a number of hit TV shows.
Before the games, Gordon sat down with Peaty for a BBC Sport interview to find out how he was feeling. "I've got nothing to prove anymore," Peaty said. To which Gordon replied, "nothing to prove but desperate to win." Nothing gets by Gordon! Gordon also acknowledged that he'd had a front row seat to the hard work that Peaty had put in to get ready for the 2024 Olympics. Peaty had stopped swimming in early 2023; he was struggling with depression, burnout, anxiety, alcohol use, and more. During their conversation, it sounded like the two men really understood and respected each other, though it did seem like Gordon couldn't help but let out a bit of his signature cursing. As the interview ended, he told Peaty not to "f*** it up."
Adam Peaty was inspired by Gordon Ramsay
It seems like that playful cursing by Gordon Ramsay comes from a place of love and understanding. When Adam Peaty talked about how right before a race, he gets angry, Ramsay described seeing Peaty as having, "that determination to outsmart everyone; with that comes anger that is misconstrued. [...] I think it's a passion, anger." Peaty has had some fiery exchanges with his coach Mel Marshall in the past, but they seem to be motivational more than anything. Clearly the two men seem to understand each other; if Ramsay is known for anything along with his fantastic food, it's his temper.
The two men understanding each other surely went a long way in Peaty's being able to work his way back to competitive swimming. Peaty doesn't just see Gordon as his girlfriend's father, he's called him a mentor who helped him get back to swimming after his time off. "He's an incredible energy to be around and an incredible person to have that guidance from," Peaty told The Sunday Times in April 2024. "He worked his way up to the upper echelons of his industry and works in a place where there's no bulls***. I take a lot from that and from the professionalism he has every single day with a relentless pursuit."
Adam Peaty and Holly Ramsay haven't been dating long, but the relationship seems strong
Adam Peaty and Holly Ramsay met in 2021, when Peaty appeared on "Strictly Come Dancing," a British dance reality show, and Tilly Ramsay, Holly's sister, competed the same year. The couple confirmed they'd started dating in June 2023. He'd previously been dating Eirianedd Munro, with whom he shares a son.
Peaty started the 2024 Olympic Games fairly strong — he won silver in the 100-meter breaststroke. However, his exciting achievement was shortly followed by some bad news; Peaty tested positive for Covid. He's still planning to compete as one of the swimmers for Team GB in the 4x100 meter medley relay. Holly posted photos of her, Peaty, and his son hugging after his silver medal win to Instagram, saying: "You are our world and I could not have been prouder of you last night. What you have accomplished is truly incredible. I am totally in awe of you and your faith."