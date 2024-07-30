Olympic Athlete Adam Peaty's Girlfriend Has A Very Famous Father

After a rainy opening ceremony, which was attended by some of the worst dressed stars, the 2024 Paris Olympic games are now in full swing. Athletes are hoping their talents and hard work will pay off and bring them glory on the world stage; one such athlete is Adam Peaty, a swimmer competing for Team GB. He's not a stranger to fame. He competed in the 2016 and 2020 Olympics, winning three gold medals. Plus, his girlfriend is none other than Holly Ramsay, one of Gordon Ramsay's six kids. Yes, that Gordon Ramsay, the Michelin-starred chef with a number of hit TV shows.

Before the games, Gordon sat down with Peaty for a BBC Sport interview to find out how he was feeling. "I've got nothing to prove anymore," Peaty said. To which Gordon replied, "nothing to prove but desperate to win." Nothing gets by Gordon! Gordon also acknowledged that he'd had a front row seat to the hard work that Peaty had put in to get ready for the 2024 Olympics. Peaty had stopped swimming in early 2023; he was struggling with depression, burnout, anxiety, alcohol use, and more. During their conversation, it sounded like the two men really understood and respected each other, though it did seem like Gordon couldn't help but let out a bit of his signature cursing. As the interview ended, he told Peaty not to "f*** it up."

