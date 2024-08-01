We Almost Didn't Recognize Bunnie XO After We Removed Her Tattoos

Although public details about Bunnie XO primarily focus on her relationship with her husband, Jelly Roll, the podcaster has a strong identity of her own. Bunnie XO is a walking fashion statement, looking equally comfortable in risque ensembles, fancy gowns, and spending time with her family in casual duds. No matter what she's wearing, there's one part of Bunnie XO's look that you just can't miss: her large collection of tattoos.

Bunnie XO frequently posts her tattoo journey on social media, such as a 2024 TikTok where she had even more ink added to her already mostly covered leg. Rather than keep them hidden, she routinely wears clothing that shows off her tattoos, such as sleeveless gowns. We've grown very accustomed to seeing Bunnie XO's tattoos on display, but couldn't help but be curious about how she would look without them. We can't turn back the clock to before she got her first tattoo, but our photo editors were able to give us a glimpse of an ink-free Bunnie XO thanks to a little Photoshop magic.