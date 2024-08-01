We Almost Didn't Recognize Bunnie XO After We Removed Her Tattoos
Although public details about Bunnie XO primarily focus on her relationship with her husband, Jelly Roll, the podcaster has a strong identity of her own. Bunnie XO is a walking fashion statement, looking equally comfortable in risque ensembles, fancy gowns, and spending time with her family in casual duds. No matter what she's wearing, there's one part of Bunnie XO's look that you just can't miss: her large collection of tattoos.
Bunnie XO frequently posts her tattoo journey on social media, such as a 2024 TikTok where she had even more ink added to her already mostly covered leg. Rather than keep them hidden, she routinely wears clothing that shows off her tattoos, such as sleeveless gowns. We've grown very accustomed to seeing Bunnie XO's tattoos on display, but couldn't help but be curious about how she would look without them. We can't turn back the clock to before she got her first tattoo, but our photo editors were able to give us a glimpse of an ink-free Bunnie XO thanks to a little Photoshop magic.
Bunnie XO doesn't stand out as much without tattoos
Tattoos can be one of the most recognizable things about a celebrity, especially if they have as much ink as Bunnie XO. There's nothing generic about Bunnie XO's stunning appearance in either photo, but she does blend into the background a lot more without her tattoos. Her extensive ink adds character and dimension to her look, which is clearly missing from our Photoshopped image. Instead, the only visual interest we get from Bunnie XO's look is her clothing choice.
Although the dress in this Photoshop experiment is eye-catching enough to speak for itself, the edgy vibe of her tattoos creates an intriguing contrast with the softness of the gown's design. The tattoo-free version of Bunnie XO does have what some would consider a more classically feminine aesthetic, but we think the podcaster's signature style — tattoos and all — better suits her personality. Overall, while she looks great either way, Bunnie XO simply isn't herself without her ink.
Tattoos are an important part of her marriage to Jelly Roll
Many people's tattoos tell a story about the lives they've lived but, in Bunnie XO's case, they also give us a window into her marriage. In 2023, she posted a TikTok of Jelly Roll getting a backstage tattoo in her honor. The text in the video reads, "When he misses you so much he gets another Bunnie tattoo." The country star got the tattoo not long after celebrating his seventh wedding anniversary with Bunnie XO.
However, this tattoo isn't the first time Jelly Roll got a Bunnie XO-centric tattoo. Although he told GQ, "I regret 98% of these tattoos..." in 2024, the heavily tatted rapper did point out one piece with significant meaning: "Music Man" tattooed across his forehead. According to Jelly Roll, this tattoo connects to one that Bunnie XO has in honor of him. "So my wife has [the phrase] 'married a music man' tattooed on her leg, from the Elton John lyric," referring to John's song "Tiny Dancer." It takes way more than a tattoo to keep a relationship going, but it's clear that tattoos are an expression of love in Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO's marriage that they aren't afraid to show off.