Everything We Know About JFK's Grandson Jack Schlossberg's Dating History

Even though he's already a Kennedy and bears a striking resemblance to his uncle John F. Kennedy Jr., Jack Schlossberg has become something of an internet celebrity thanks to his quirky online presence. Still, much of Schlossberg's personal life remains shrouded in mystery. However, tidbits of information on his dating life have leaked out. For instance, in 2018 he was rumored to be spending time with actor and writer Cazzie David, the daughter of actor and comedian Larry David. A source confirmed to Radar Online that Schlossberg and Cazzie were casually seeing each other. "They just started hanging out for the summer because they both have places on the Vineyard," they clarified. "Jack is going to Harvard for his second year of law school come September."

The insider made it clear that it wasn't an exclusive relationship, adding, "Jack's just hanging out with different people." Although they didn't rule out it turning into something more, "right now he's not looking for a relationship." A user on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared a screenshot of Schlossberg commenting on one of Cazzie's Instagram posts, quipping, "Jack Schlossberg making jokes about wine on Cazzie David's Instagram revived me like a shot of espresso." However, not much else is known about their relationship, which was never officially confirmed.