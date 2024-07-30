Everything U.S. Gymnast Suni Lee Has Said About Her Family

When it comes to American gymnasts, we're often so focused on Simone Biles' tragic true story and incredible skill that other athletes on the Team USA squad don't become as prominent. However, in recent years, there is one name that is becoming more and more recognizable: Suni Lee. Lee has had quite the career, participating in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and scooping a gold, silver, and bronze for her efforts. It was the same year that Simone Biles shocked fans by pulling out of the women's all-around final, leaving the path clear for Lee to take the top spot.

Advertisement

While Biles may have had a tough year, Lee was recovering from truly tragic family events. Her father, John Lee, arguably her biggest supporter, fell while cutting a tree in 2019 and broke his spine, permanently paralyzing him. Lee has always been vocal about how much her family has impacted her journey to athletic superstardom, but what exactly has she said about them over the years?

Let's break down everything Lee has publicly said about her nearest and dearest over the years, from dedicating medals to them, defying their orders, and even turning her onto gymnastics for a surprising reason.