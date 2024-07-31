Details About Pax Jolie-Pitt's Electric Bike Accident Are So Worrisome
Pax Jolie-Pitt is the second-oldest of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's six kids. Born in 2003, Pax was adopted by Jolie when he was three. As a kid, he joined his mom and sister, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, for a small uncredited role in "Maleficent." Since then, he's participated in some of Jolie's other projects, and has acquired experience in voice acting and still photography. Pax is also reportedly an electric bike enthusiast, and on July 29, 2024, he was involved in a serious accident. "A vehicle was waiting at a red light, and an individual on an electric bike rear-ended the vehicle," David Cuellar, a Los Angeles Police Officer, informed NBC News.
In addition to a reported hip injury, the most concerning aspect of Pax's accident involved the impact his head sustained as a result of the crash. Individuals on the scene noted that Pax didn't have a helmet, and TMZ reported that he initially appeared to be unconscious. Pax was then hospitalized for his injuries, particularly out of concern that there could be internal bleeding in his brain. During a fall, damage can occur beyond the area where a person hits their head. "The jarring of the brain against the sides of the skull can cause shearing (tearing) of the internal lining, tissues, and blood vessels that may cause internal bleeding, bruising, or swelling of the brain," according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.
Pax doesn't typically wear a helmet
Fortunately, less than a day after Pax Jolie-Pitt's accident occurred in Los Angeles, Us Weekly reported that he was in stable condition after being hospitalized for his injuries. While the severity of his head injury is unclear, there is another distressing detail: This accident is apparently not the first time Pax has crashed his electric bike, and multiple photos show him riding his e-bike without a helmet on several occasions. "His friends are concerned about him," a source confided to Page Six. "He's being reckless. They're worried."
Sadly, Pax isn't alone in his lack of safety equipment. According to the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), only 18 percent of cyclists wear helmets. However, wearing this headgear is an expedient way for riders to safeguard themselves. The FHWA asserts that bicycle helmets are 85-88 percent effective in preventing head and brain injuries.
Despite the clear-cut efficacy of wearing a helmet, California laws don't require their universal use. Since Pax is over 18, he's only required to don a helmet on a Class 3 e-bike. While Class 1 and 2 e-bikes can go a maximum of 20 mph, Class 3 e-bikes can go 28 mph. In addition, if owners modify an e-bike's speed-constraining components, they could possibly go faster than 55 mph. Daily Mail reported that Pax has a Talaria Sting R MX4 electric bike, which has speeds of 20 mph and is advertised for off-road use. However, at the time of writing, there has been no official confirmation if that was the same e-bike that Pax was driving in the accident.
Angelina Jolie was with Pax at the hospital
When his electronic bike accident occurred, Pax Jolie-Pitt was said to be near Angelina Jolie's home. Jolie was also with her son while he was treated for his injuries at a hospital. Pax reportedly has a close relationship with his mom. Besides occasionally working together, the two have also been seen enjoying each other's company at a restaurant.
In contrast, Pax appears to have a complicated relationship with his dad, Brad Pitt, making it less likely that Pitt would be at the hospital while Pax recovers. Back in June 2020, Pax reportedly directed an angry Father's Day message to Pitt. In a post on his private social media account, Pax expressed concern for his siblings, writing (via Daily Mail), "You have no consideration or empathy toward your four youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence."
Right before the divorce proceedings began, there were reports of a violent fight between Pitt and Jolie on a private airplane in September 2016. Their children were present at the time, causing them to reportedly feel at odds with Pitt. It was also alleged during that incident that Pitt became violent with their oldest child, Maddox Jolie-Pitt. However, this charge was later dismissed. Pax appears to have a close connection to Maddox, and according to People, the siblings worked together behind the scenes of the Angelina Jolie movie "Without Blood."