Details About Pax Jolie-Pitt's Electric Bike Accident Are So Worrisome

Fortunately, less than a day after Pax Jolie-Pitt's accident occurred in Los Angeles, Us Weekly reported that he was in stable condition after being hospitalized for his injuries. While the severity of his head injury is unclear, there is another distressing detail: This accident is apparently not the first time Pax has crashed his electric bike, and multiple photos show him riding his e-bike without a helmet on several occasions. "His friends are concerned about him," a source confided to Page Six. "He's being reckless. They're worried."

Sadly, Pax isn't alone in his lack of safety equipment. According to the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), only 18 percent of cyclists wear helmets. However, wearing this headgear is an expedient way for riders to safeguard themselves. The FHWA asserts that bicycle helmets are 85-88 percent effective in preventing head and brain injuries.

Despite the clear-cut efficacy of wearing a helmet, California laws don't require their universal use. Since Pax is over 18, he's only required to don a helmet on a Class 3 e-bike. While Class 1 and 2 e-bikes can go a maximum of 20 mph, Class 3 e-bikes can go 28 mph. In addition, if owners modify an e-bike's speed-constraining components, they could possibly go faster than 55 mph. Daily Mail reported that Pax has a Talaria Sting R MX4 electric bike, which has speeds of 20 mph and is advertised for off-road use. However, at the time of writing, there has been no official confirmation if that was the same e-bike that Pax was driving in the accident.

