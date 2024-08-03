What To Know About Shannen Doherty's Brother Sean

In July 2024, actor Shannen Doherty died at 53 years old. Her cause of death was cancer, and heartbreaking reactions to the news were shared online by Shannen's friends and peers in the entertainment industry. One of the saddest reactions was from Shannen's older brother, Sean Doherty. Sean's statement was shared to the Facebook page for his production company Sharpened Iron Studios.

"Shannen is a lover, a talented actress, activist, a loving daughter, aunt to my 7 children, my sister, and much more," Sean said. He explained how advocacy for women in the entertainment industry was something she advocated for staunchly, despite how it affected her career. He also spoke about her tenacity and said, "Shannen can be summarized in one word: a fighter." After describing the different ways Shannen fought for other people and to a lesser extent herself, Sean added, "I love my sister dearly and will never be able to convey the impact she had on me, my family, and the world."

Not only were Sean and Shannen siblings, they also collaborated at his production company.