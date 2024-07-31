10 Times Olympic Athletes Had Their Medals Taken Away

For elite athletes, getting a chance to compete at the Olympic Games is often the pinnacle of their career. Some may reach this glorious height just once, while others make it to multiple games and earn medal after medal (looking at you, Simone Biles and Michael Phelps). It goes without saying that getting to this point takes a lot of work and years of training. What's more there are strict rules Olympic athletes are expected to follow to make sure their conduct is fair. While some errors can earn athletes nothing more than a figurative slap on the wrist, there are other infractions that have serious consequences. Every now and then, a scandal arises that proves even top-tier athletes make mistakes that can totally derail their careers.

There have been several instances over the years of sportspeople making it to the Olympic podium, only for their medals to be taken back when something unsavory comes to light. Sometimes, it can take years for the truth to be revealed, but in other cases, it's almost instantaneous.

While there are many Olympic moments that are sure to make you cry tears of joy and feel all sorts of inspired, there are also a number of Olympic stories that don't exactly lift the spirits. From notorious doping scandals to supremely bad sportsmanship and beyond, here are 10 times Olympic athletes lost the medals they spent lives working for.