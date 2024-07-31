Eric Trump Says The Quiet Part Out Loud In Messy Response To Uncle Fred's Tell-All Memoir

Donald Trump's nephew, Fred Trump III recently revealed some disturbing statements the former president allegedly made to him in the past. Now, Donald's son, Eric Trump, has responded, and let's just say this isn't helping Donald's case. Fred was clearly hurt by statements Donald made about his son, William, who has mental and physical disabilities, and Eric's take on his statement seems to totally miss the point.

In a July 30 interview with ABC News, Fred promoted his new memoir, "All in the Family: The Trumps and How We Got This Way" and explained that his uncle Donald had "done really horrific things to me." He recalled Donald telling him that folks with disabilities "should just die" and another occasion when Donald told him, "Your son doesn't recognize you. Let him die, and move to Florida." For obvious reasons, these statements are getting plenty of attention from the public.

The next day, Eric jumped to his dad's defense. Rather than denying the shocking statements, however, he made the situation all about money. "It's disappointing that after decades of unwavering love, support, golf memberships, family vacations and millions of dollars in support for his wonderful son, Fred Trump has decided to 'cash in' less than a 100 days before an election," Eric wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, adding, "I have signed the checks and witnessed first-hand as my father, and our family, has provided endless financial support so that Fred's son could receive the best possible medical care."

