Eric Trump Says The Quiet Part Out Loud In Messy Response To Uncle Fred's Tell-All Memoir
Donald Trump's nephew, Fred Trump III recently revealed some disturbing statements the former president allegedly made to him in the past. Now, Donald's son, Eric Trump, has responded, and let's just say this isn't helping Donald's case. Fred was clearly hurt by statements Donald made about his son, William, who has mental and physical disabilities, and Eric's take on his statement seems to totally miss the point.
In a July 30 interview with ABC News, Fred promoted his new memoir, "All in the Family: The Trumps and How We Got This Way" and explained that his uncle Donald had "done really horrific things to me." He recalled Donald telling him that folks with disabilities "should just die" and another occasion when Donald told him, "Your son doesn't recognize you. Let him die, and move to Florida." For obvious reasons, these statements are getting plenty of attention from the public.
The next day, Eric jumped to his dad's defense. Rather than denying the shocking statements, however, he made the situation all about money. "It's disappointing that after decades of unwavering love, support, golf memberships, family vacations and millions of dollars in support for his wonderful son, Fred Trump has decided to 'cash in' less than a 100 days before an election," Eric wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, adding, "I have signed the checks and witnessed first-hand as my father, and our family, has provided endless financial support so that Fred's son could receive the best possible medical care."
Eric Trump's tweet didn't have the effect he likely expected
When heading to the internet to defend his dad in the wake of Fred Trump III's disturbing revelations, there were plenty of different strategies for which Eric Trump could have opted. However, his main point seemed to be that since Donald Trump gave Fred so much money over the years, he should never have addressed any shocking statements he may have made. Eric ended his tweet by writing, "To read this garbage and see that he has now followed his troubled sister simply [to] earn a quick buck is disgusting, disheartening and a prime example of 'no good deed goes unpunished.'" Fred's sister, to whom Eric is referring, is Mary L. Trump, who has also been outspoken about her belief that Donald should not return to the White House for a second term as president.
It's disappointing that after decades of unwavering love, support, golf memberships, family vacations and millions of dollars in support for his wonderful son, Fred Trump has decided to 'cash in' less than a 100 days before an election. I have signed the checks and witnessed...
— Eric Trump (@EricTrump) July 30, 2024
Eric's tweet was met with a mix of reactions. Some folks called out both Fred and Mary for being disloyal toward their family. Others picked up on the sad implications of Eric's words. One X user wrote, "Thank you for verifying his statement. We already know how deeply broken your father is." Another quipped, "Tell us you expect obedience for gifts without telling us you expect obedience for gifts," to which someone replied, "In which case they are not really gifts. They are transactions." While plenty of commenters sided with Eric, it's safe to say that his words would have been better left unsaid.