Simone Biles Sticks The Landing On Shady Response To MyKayla Skinner's 2024 Olympics Diss
Simone Biles and other members of the USA Artistic Gymnastics teams were not at the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony, but doing so allowed them to prepare for competing. After the team competitions, the Women's team earned the top spot, winning gold medals. This came a few weeks after former gymnast MyKayla Skinner shared an unpopular opinion in a YouTube video. Skinner was not a member of the USA gymnastics team for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics (which took place in 2021 due to COVID-19). As an individual competitor who didn't advance past qualifying, she only competed and earned a silver medal for the vault because Biles had the twisties and pulled out.
"Besides Simone, I feel like the talent and the depth just isn't like what it used to be," Skinner said in her taken-down video (via Page Six). "Just notice like, I mean, obviously a lot of girls don't work as hard. The girls just don't have the work ethic." She also said the SafeSport organization was the reason, adding, "Coaches can't get on athletes, and they have to be really careful what they say" (via People).
After the USA Women's Artistic Gymnastics team (made up of Biles, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, Hezly Rivera, and Suni Lee, who's especially close with Biles) earned gold medals, Biles shared a photo of them on Instagram with a shady caption worthy of her G.O.A.T. status: "lack of talent, lazy, Olympic champions" with a heart, gold medal, and American flag emoji.
Skinner seemed to be shady next
A few weeks before the 2024 Olympics, MyKayla Skinner took to her Instagram Story after receiving backlash for her video. She said she wasn't discussing the 2024 USA Gymnastics team specifically. "It was more about going back into my own gym, just the work ethic is different compared to when we were doing gymnastics in the [former team coordinator] Márta [Károlyi] era," Skinner said per People. However, Skinner explained she wasn't defending Márta. (Márta and her husband Bela Károlyi used to coach for Team USA and have been accused of utilizing abusive training tactics.)
Skinner also shared a written apology on Instagram. She said she wasn't trying to hurt anyone's feelings and added, "Your hard work and dedication has paid off and I congratulate each and every one of you." Skinner said how she was mistreated by Márta could've contributed to why she made her comments. After Team USA won gold, Skinner reposted a photo of them on her Instagram Story with heart emojis. However, things are still tense. Biles took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to tweet "oop I've been blocked." It seemed confirmed Skinner blocked Biles on Instagram when Jordan Chiles shared a photo of a phone on her Instagram Story. It showed Skinner's account with no content and was captioned, "When she blocks Simone" (via People).
