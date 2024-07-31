Simone Biles Sticks The Landing On Shady Response To MyKayla Skinner's 2024 Olympics Diss

Simone Biles and other members of the USA Artistic Gymnastics teams were not at the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony, but doing so allowed them to prepare for competing. After the team competitions, the Women's team earned the top spot, winning gold medals. This came a few weeks after former gymnast MyKayla Skinner shared an unpopular opinion in a YouTube video. Skinner was not a member of the USA gymnastics team for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics (which took place in 2021 due to COVID-19). As an individual competitor who didn't advance past qualifying, she only competed and earned a silver medal for the vault because Biles had the twisties and pulled out.

"Besides Simone, I feel like the talent and the depth just isn't like what it used to be," Skinner said in her taken-down video (via Page Six). "Just notice like, I mean, obviously a lot of girls don't work as hard. The girls just don't have the work ethic." She also said the SafeSport organization was the reason, adding, "Coaches can't get on athletes, and they have to be really careful what they say" (via People).

After the USA Women's Artistic Gymnastics team (made up of Biles, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, Hezly Rivera, and Suni Lee, who's especially close with Biles) earned gold medals, Biles shared a photo of them on Instagram with a shady caption worthy of her G.O.A.T. status: "lack of talent, lazy, Olympic champions" with a heart, gold medal, and American flag emoji.

