Inside Olympic Gymnasts Suni Lee And Simone Biles' Relationship

Simone Biles and Sunisa (Suni) Lee have more in common than just their mutual love of gymnastics — they've both faced incredible challenges to become Olympic champions. Biles first caught the world's attention when she competed in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games. She was only 19 at the time and made history when she bagged four gold medals. Close on her heels is Lee, who has proved she's a force to be reckoned with when Biles withdrew from the 2020 Olympics after having a case of the twisties — a phenomenon in which a gymnast loses their spatial awareness while flipping through the air. Lee took home a gold medal, becoming the first Asian woman and Hmong-American to win gold in the women's all-around.

Those in the know are aware of Biles' tragic backstory — she had a turbulent childhood and, like most gymnasts, she's suffered various debilitating injuries over the course of her career. As it turns out, her teammate Lee knows what it's like to overcome the impossible to make your dreams come true. After being diagnosed with kidney disease in 2023, Lee was almost certain that her Olympic dreams were about to be vanquished, but both she and Biles seem to have unmatched endurance that's led them both right back to the world stage at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

While they go head to head for gold, these two share a very special bond that no amount of pressure and competition has managed to break.

