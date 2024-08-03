Meet 'It' Girl And WAG Tolami Benson

Back in the '90s and '00s, Victoria Beckham was the face of "WAG" culture. WAGs, or "Wives and Girlfriends," is the title given to the partners of the most elite soccer players in history (or football players if you're from over the pond). From the start, the WAG MO was simple: to turn out pitch side in their finest designer gear with perfectly coiffed hair and manicured nails to cheer on their respective spouses. Often, these faces became just as famous as their partners, with the likes of Colleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy making headlines for their spending habits and trendsetting moves. In recent years, however, WAGs have largely flown under the radar — at least, until Tolami Benson came along.

While soccer fans were going wild for the European Football Championship in 2024, eyes weren't secured solely to the pitch. Benson, the girlfriend of England player Bukayo Saka, was pulling attention firmly to the sidelines with her array of stunning outfits and her natural striking beauty. Whether she realized it or not, Benson was causing a stir that left one question on everyone's lips: who is she?

Unlike some other major WAGs who have been around for decades, Benson is a relatively new addition, especially when it comes to catching media attention. Let's take a look at what we know about her so far.