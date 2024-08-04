What To Know About Zara Tindall's Elusive Half-Sister Felicity

If you thought the British royal family tree was confusing, wait until you find out about Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips' half-sister. No, not Stephanie Phillips — the daughter of Peter and Zara's father Mark Phillips and his second wife, Sandy Pflueger. The royal siblings are in contact with Stephanie, but they have another half-sister named Felicity Tonkin whom they have reportedly never met. Felicity was born while Zara and Peter's parents Mark and Anne, the Princess Royal, were still married. The reveal that Mark had a secret daughter following an affair with New Zealand native and art teacher Heather Tonkin was a big scandal at the time — and still is quite shocking nowadays, primarily due to Mark refusing to have any sort of relationship or even contact with Felicity.

Advertisement

It all started when Mark met Heather in Auckland at a horse riding event. They reportedly had an encounter the following year, which resulted in Heather falling pregnant. Although Mark supposedly recommended she have an abortion, Heather refused to do so, and she had Felicity in 1985. The drama surrounding Mark's royal love child culminated a few years later. Felicity is widely believed to have caused the end of Mark's marriage to Anne. In 1989, the couple separated but Anne officially decided to divorce him (and boot him out of her Gatcombe estate) after the news of Mark's secret child went public in 1991, which occurred because Heather wanted Mark to acknowledge Felicity was his daughter and help take care of her financially.

Advertisement