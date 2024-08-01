All The Signs That Foreshadowed Ex-Hallmark Star Cameron Mathison & Wife Vanessa's Split
Cameron Mathison spent over a decade on "All My Children," and more recently, he's been on "General Hospital." As a Hallmark leading man, he co-hosted "Home and Family" and appeared in numerous projects, including five "Murder, She Baked" movies. In 1998, the same year he started his career on "All My Children," Cameron met his future wife, model Vanessa Mathison. The couple married in July 2002, and 22 years later, they announced their divorce.
"We have made the difficult decision to part ways," Cameron and Vanessa explained in a joint Instagram post on July 31, 2024. "We hold gratitude in our hearts for the wonderful years we shared together." Additional photos in the post showed them with their arms around each other, emphasizing their continued connection. While this announcement may have surprised some, some prescient individuals saw it coming.
Back in late May, a fan asked Vanessa about the couple's relationship status, observing that they hadn't seen any Instagram photos of her and Cameron. In May 2024, Cameron spoke about his own upcoming life changes and career shifts, primarily due to the fact that his and Vanessa's youngest child, Leila, was about to graduate and leave home. Then, a week before their divorce announcement, Cameron indicated Vanessa had been moving in a different direction. "She's really on a self-exploratory kind of phase right now," he told Us Weekly. "She's learned the bass and she's back to her modeling days."
Cameron's been candid about marriage difficulties before
Two years before Cameron and Vanessa Mathison divorced, Cameron talked about difficulties early in their marriage. "We went through rocky times the first five years," he informed Entertainment Tonight. "Getting through those times, and getting to call Vanessa my best friend ... it's been better than I could have ever imagined marriage being for me." In 2007, around this five-year mark, they experienced additional strain when Cameron appeared on "Dancing with the Stars." Their kids were four and one, and since he was also working on "All My Children," Cameron was spending a lot of time away from home and traveling cross-country. "It wasn't great timing and I was off in LA spending time with this beautiful woman dressed up, against her, sweating with her five hours a day rehearsing ... it was really hard," Cameron explained in July 2024 on the podcast "Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans."
Then, just prior to their official announcement, fans theorized divorce when Cameron posted ten photos with their daughter Leila and son Lucas. Vanessa wasn't in them. One observed neither had posted in honor of their recent wedding anniversary, and many found it telling that Cameron captioned the post "I'm an official empty nester," rather than saying "we." Another fan pointed to longstanding clues, writing, "Haven't seen them mention each other on social media or post pics of each other in a long time and neither is wearing a ring."