All The Signs That Foreshadowed Ex-Hallmark Star Cameron Mathison & Wife Vanessa's Split

Cameron Mathison spent over a decade on "All My Children," and more recently, he's been on "General Hospital." As a Hallmark leading man, he co-hosted "Home and Family" and appeared in numerous projects, including five "Murder, She Baked" movies. In 1998, the same year he started his career on "All My Children," Cameron met his future wife, model Vanessa Mathison. The couple married in July 2002, and 22 years later, they announced their divorce.

"We have made the difficult decision to part ways," Cameron and Vanessa explained in a joint Instagram post on July 31, 2024. "We hold gratitude in our hearts for the wonderful years we shared together." Additional photos in the post showed them with their arms around each other, emphasizing their continued connection. While this announcement may have surprised some, some prescient individuals saw it coming.

Back in late May, a fan asked Vanessa about the couple's relationship status, observing that they hadn't seen any Instagram photos of her and Cameron. In May 2024, Cameron spoke about his own upcoming life changes and career shifts, primarily due to the fact that his and Vanessa's youngest child, Leila, was about to graduate and leave home. Then, a week before their divorce announcement, Cameron indicated Vanessa had been moving in a different direction. "She's really on a self-exploratory kind of phase right now," he told Us Weekly. "She's learned the bass and she's back to her modeling days."

