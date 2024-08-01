Trump's Joke About Rally Shooting Victim Widow Has Melania's Name On Everyone's Lips
Former President Donald Trump has spoken out about the man who lost his life at Trump's Butler, Pennsylvania rally on July 13, 2024, and strangely, he seemed to take it as an opportunity to make a dig at Melania Trump. On July 31, Donald returned to Pennsylvania for the first time since the assassination attempt against him for another rally in Harrisburg. During Donald's speech, he referenced the two men who were injured during the shooting as well as Corey Comperatore, a 50-year-old fire chief, who lost his life. Yet, Donald's comments about Comperatore's widow seemed to have a disturbing underlying meaning about his own marriage.
Toward the start of his speech, Donald spoke about Comperatore, saying, "Corey is a hero to all of us," which prompted his audience to chant "Corey," per YouTube. He then explained that his friend gave Comperatore's widow a $1 million check, and a GoFundMe page was set up on the family's behalf. "But, you know what," Donald began, "Corey's wife said, 'I'd rather have my husband,'" he shared. Yet, rather than letting the audience sit with this heartbreaking sentiment, he immediately noted how impressive it is to value your spouse over money.
"Isn't that good?" he asked the audience, adding, "I know a lot of wives that would not say that. I'm sorry." While Donald didn't make any specific reference to his own wife, this remark certainly seemed like it was directed at Melania.
The public has already been suspicious about the Trumps' marriage
Melania Trump's absence from Donald Trump's campaign trail, his first debate of 2024, and even his criminal fraud trial has certainly sparked questions about the state of their marriage. Just days after the shooting, Melania gave her husband a rare show of support, joining him onstage at the Republican National Convention. Yet, when Donald spoke about her in a recent interview, it actually managed to make matters worse. Donald appeared on The Ingraham Angle on July 29 and talked about his wife's response to the assassination attempt against him. "She can't really even talk about it," he claimed, adding, "Which is okay because that means she likes me. Or she loves me." He later added that Melania "either likes or loves me, and that's nice."
While it's impossible to know what is really going on behind closed doors, from the outside looking in, it's safe to say that things don't seem particularly lovey-dovey in the Trumps' marriage. Adding all of Donald's strange comments about marriage and his wife's opinion of him together starts to paint a picture of trouble in paradise.