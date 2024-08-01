Trump's Joke About Rally Shooting Victim Widow Has Melania's Name On Everyone's Lips

Former President Donald Trump has spoken out about the man who lost his life at Trump's Butler, Pennsylvania rally on July 13, 2024, and strangely, he seemed to take it as an opportunity to make a dig at Melania Trump. On July 31, Donald returned to Pennsylvania for the first time since the assassination attempt against him for another rally in Harrisburg. During Donald's speech, he referenced the two men who were injured during the shooting as well as Corey Comperatore, a 50-year-old fire chief, who lost his life. Yet, Donald's comments about Comperatore's widow seemed to have a disturbing underlying meaning about his own marriage.

Toward the start of his speech, Donald spoke about Comperatore, saying, "Corey is a hero to all of us," which prompted his audience to chant "Corey," per YouTube. He then explained that his friend gave Comperatore's widow a $1 million check, and a GoFundMe page was set up on the family's behalf. "But, you know what," Donald began, "Corey's wife said, 'I'd rather have my husband,'" he shared. Yet, rather than letting the audience sit with this heartbreaking sentiment, he immediately noted how impressive it is to value your spouse over money.

"Isn't that good?" he asked the audience, adding, "I know a lot of wives that would not say that. I'm sorry." While Donald didn't make any specific reference to his own wife, this remark certainly seemed like it was directed at Melania.

